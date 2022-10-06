Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Sagebrush Cellular Partners with Ericsson to Modernize its Network with 5G Capabilities
Sagebrush Cellular, an affiliate of Nemont Telephone Cooperative, announced that it will partner with Ericsson to modernize its network with 5G capabilities. Based in rural Montana, the company is the only source of voice and broadband services for many Montana residents, making its deployment a critical milestone for the communities it serves.
news9.com
Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically
The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
How federal drug reclassification could impact Oklahoma’s marijuana industry
Removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list of drugs at a federal level could bring more opportunities for licensed marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs small wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) bills, vetoes three
Oklahoma City -– On Wednesday (October 6) Governor Kevin Stitt acted on numerous American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Progressing Rural Economic Development (PREP) funding bills sent to his desk by the Legislature, directing millions towards investments in Oklahoma infrastructure and water systems, broadband expansion, economic and workforce development, mental health and public safety, as well as investments in the Oklahoma National Guard and our veterans and military.
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
What you need to know: REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma
In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation
(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
oklahomatoday.com
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
kgou.org
Oklahoma Conservation Commission provides emergency drought relief as crisis worsens
With the drought continuing, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission adopted a plan proposed by the Emergency Drought Commission to deliver $33,000 in emergency funds to each Oklahoma county. The legislature also allocated an additional $20 million for the second phase of the plan, which is also on its way to farmers and ranchers.
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
Rural lawmaker said Governor’s veto jeopardizes safety for constituents like his across the state
One of Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes announced Thursday will hold back funds from improving the infrastructure for a statewide emergency network.
blackchronicle.com
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
New ODOT plan allocates more than $144.5 million for Sequoyah County projects
If you’re tired of the orange barrels and barricades encountered on roadways throughout Sequoyah County, prepare to get even tireder. Twenty years after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) adopted its first Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week approved its newest update. The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for fiscal years 2023-30…
