Kari Lake was booted from Arizona town hall audience before Hobbs took the stage
Democrat Katie Hobbs won’t debate her opponent in Arizona’s race for governor, yet Republican Kari Lake tried to make it happen at a candidate town hall that organizers say she disrupted. Under the agreed-upon rules for the pre-recorded event, which was taped Monday and airs at 7 p.m....
AZFamily
Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake. This Sunday (10/9) at 8:30 a.m., and only on CBS 5, both women will appear on “Face...
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
kjzz.org
A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot
Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Phoenix, Arizona CNN — Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with...
statepress.com
What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running
As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates
PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
12news.com
Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Democratic State Lawmakers Demand Special Session to Legalize Abortion
Democrats in the Arizona state legislature have a request for Governor Doug Ducey: to hold a special legislative session to legalize abortion. Ducey’s office says the votes aren’t there. Thirty-eight Democrats in the Arizona state legislature – led by Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and House Minority Whip...
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
KTAR.com
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout
PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
Tech Dirt
Arizona GOP Secretary Of State Candidate Insists ‘Deep State’ Google Is Blocking His Website; Turns Out He Requested It Not Be Indexed
These days, the conspiracy-minded GOP candidates (who seem to be an increasing majority of the party right now) seem to believe that there needs to be a conspiracy against them or they’re just not that important. It can be the deep state, big tech, or the “woke banks” or whatever, but someone must be coming to get them. It’s all nonsense. Mark Finchem is the GOP candidate in Arizona for Secretary of State. If he wins, he’ll be one of a distressingly high number of politicians in charge of future elections who believes — against all facts and evidence — that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Such people can do an awful lot of damage.
Washington Examiner
Arizona's Kari Lake walks back 'safe and legal' abortion comments
Arizona's bombastic GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake doesn't apologize for much. She's smiled her way through inflammatory remarks accusing Mexicans of being rapists, slammed the same media she was part of for 22 years as dishonest, and made numerous false allegations about election fraud. But on Wednesday, Lake's campaign tried...
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
kawc.org
Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws
PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
