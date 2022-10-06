Vodafone displays its technology leadership in the broadband market, as the UK’s largest full-fibre provider unveils its new market-leading Pro II home broadband packages. Vodafone Pro II plans come with the new Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster delivering the UK’s fastest WiFi technology throughout the home. These devices use the latest WiFi 6E technology – the first of any major broadband provider – and can connect over 150 devices simultaneously, providing fast speeds across the full range of the home, at just £34 a month – a saving of over £400 vs. BT.

