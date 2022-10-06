Read full article on original website
Vodafone Launches New Ultra Hub & Super WiFi 6E Booster
Vodafone displays its technology leadership in the broadband market, as the UK’s largest full-fibre provider unveils its new market-leading Pro II home broadband packages. Vodafone Pro II plans come with the new Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster delivering the UK’s fastest WiFi technology throughout the home. These devices use the latest WiFi 6E technology – the first of any major broadband provider – and can connect over 150 devices simultaneously, providing fast speeds across the full range of the home, at just £34 a month – a saving of over £400 vs. BT.
Nokia Intros Private Wireless Industrial 5G Fieldrouter for Oil & Gas Companies
Nokia announced it is enhancing its market-leading range of ruggedized user equipment for use in hazardous, flammable, explosive and dusty environments. The company is introducing enhanced versions of Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter and Nokia XR20 smartphone created by HMD Global, for 4.9G and 5G networks, to allow oil and gas companies and other industries to maintain vital connectivity of their workforce and machines.
Etisalat Partners with ADVA & NEC to Offer Edge Cloud Solution with uCPE Services
ADVA and NEC announced that Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, is offering on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers using ADVA’s suite of Ensemble NFV technologies with the solution system integration conducted by NEC in close collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform.
Sagebrush Cellular Partners with Ericsson to Modernize its Network with 5G Capabilities
Sagebrush Cellular, an affiliate of Nemont Telephone Cooperative, announced that it will partner with Ericsson to modernize its network with 5G capabilities. Based in rural Montana, the company is the only source of voice and broadband services for many Montana residents, making its deployment a critical milestone for the communities it serves.
Orange Belgium, KPN Accelerate Digitization of World’s Smartest Waterway with 5G
Orange Belgium and KPN will investigate how 5G technology can accelerate the further digitalization of one of Europe's most important waterways. To this end, it submitted a grant application to the European Commission. Today, Petra De Sutter, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service, Public Enterprises, Telecommunications and Post, presented the projects that were held back by Europe. And the "5G Estuary" - the Belgium-Netherlands waterway corridor study by Orange Belgium and KPN, is one of them.
Sunlight.io, Litmus.io Showcase How Companies Deploy Industrial IoT at Scale
Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, and Litmus.io, the edge data platform for Industry 4.0, announced their partnership to simplify how companies deploy Industrial IoT at scale at Edge Computing Expo in Santa Clara, California. The Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn critical...
Nokia's Fixed Networks Solutions Now Available on SaaS Basis
Nokia announced a cross-portfolio line up of Fixed Network solutions now available on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis. The SaaS delivery model reduces IT dependencies, and with a usage-based subscription can deliver up to 25% lower cost of ownership. Already available on bare metal servers and in the cloud, Nokia’s market-leading...
Kandji Adds Security Components to its Apple Device Management Platform
Kandji, which launched in 2019 as next-generation device management software for Apple device fleets, announced its revolutionary new Device Harmony platform, which tears down the wall between enterprise IT and InfoSec teams, so they can truly work together to keep every Apple user secure and productive. Kandji’s new Device Harmony...
Oracle Unveils Cloud-Native Network Analytics Suite for 5G
Oracle has unveiled Oracle Network Analytics Suite. The new cloud native portfolio of analytics solutions combines network function data with machine learning and artificial intelligence to help operators make more informed, automated decisions around the performance and stability of their entire 5G network core. The first offering in the suite, Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function is available now.
LTE-M – Delivering a Futureproof IoT Featured
The CAT-1 LTE modem was initially defined in 2008 as a low-cost, low-power alternative to connect IoT devices that needed to transfer limited amounts of data. However, vendors and network providers at that time focused on higher throughput. The actual device introduction started about five or six years later. In...
KDDI Invests in Aeronext to Boost Drone Delivery Service
Aeronext and KDDI SmartDrone entered into a business alliance agreement for the societal implementation of drone delivery service. In addition, KDDI has invested in Aeronext through the "KDDI Open Innovation Fund No. 3", which aims to co-create new businesses with promising venture companies. In recent years, the number of vulnerable...
