St. Michaels Rotary sells out classic Mustang raffle tickets

foxbaltimore.com
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: This fairytale cottage in Roland Park is waiting to whisk you away
108 Beechdale Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Fairytale “Honeymoon House” in Roland Park. 3 beds/4 baths. 2,636 square feet. Asking price: $828,000. What: This enchanting “Honeymoon House” is nestled in a cozy spot at the bottom of Beechdale Road, just before it intersects with Edgevale Road, and overlooks the grounds of the Baltimore Country Club, which will soon become parkland. The cottage was named “Honeymoon House” because it was allegedly built by parents for their newlywed child.
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
Incredible rescue after a hunter falls almost 30 feet from a tree stand
An incredible save from Maryland State Police Aviation Command troopers after a hunter falls from a tree stand in Ellicott City.
foxbaltimore.com
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
baltimorepositive.com
Winning big on Ravens scratch-offs on the road to Jacksonville
John Martin of Maryland Lottery talks winners and mobile sports wagering plans and deadlines. And a little bit of hopeful postseason baseball for his Guardians of fall!
Bay Weekly
Oyster Festival Celebrates 25 Years
A beloved community festival celebrates 25 years next weekend. The Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side hosts its annual Oyster Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of local music and local food, featuring oysters served up in a variety of ways. The museum’s namesake, Captain Avery, made his living by oystering on the Bay and selling his oysters up in Baltimore. The Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association will bring the bivalves to you, serving up fresh Bay oysters raw with sauce or in a shooter.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Wbaltv.com
Harford Humane Society has special dog named 'Chili' up for adoption
FALLSTON, Md. — Joining us with a pet looking for a new home is Erin Long from the Harford Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Chili" who is looking for a forever home, she also has some information about the group's upcoming events.
Harford County firefighters battled two-story fire Thursday night
Firefighters in Harford County battled a two-story house fire Thursday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to battle the fire.
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
WBAL Radio
19-year-old pleads guilty to murdering 5-year-old sibling
A 19-year-old in Anne Arundel County will plead guilty to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister. Prosecutors said Stephen Davis Jr. stabbed the child multiple times at their home in Pasadena in 2020. Davis then took off and was later arrested in Ohio. He will now stand trial, despite his lawyer's claim...
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
Bay Net
Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
severnaparkvoice.com
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year
The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
