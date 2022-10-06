St. Michaels Rotary sells out classic Mustang raffle tickets

108 Beechdale Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Fairytale “Honeymoon House” in Roland Park. 3 beds/4 baths. 2,636 square feet. Asking price: $828,000. What: This enchanting “Honeymoon House” is nestled in a cozy spot at the bottom of Beechdale Road, just before it intersects with Edgevale Road, and overlooks the grounds of the Baltimore Country Club, which will soon become parkland. The cottage was named “Honeymoon House” because it was allegedly built by parents for their newlywed child.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO