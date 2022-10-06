ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

St. Michaels Rotary sells out classic Mustang raffle tickets

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Rotary Club has sold out all of their tickets for their wildly popular 1965 Mustang convertible classic car raffle. Cost of tickets were $20 each or three for $50. In total, 7,000 tickets were sold.

