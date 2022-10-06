ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

kptv.com

Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
kptv.com

Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo

Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
kptv.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
NewsBreak
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
KGW

Reported shooting in downtown Portland, man found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police found a man dead early Friday morning after reports of a shooting in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Friday near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, a couple blocks northeast of Pioneer Courthouse Square. When they arrived at the scene, the found a man who had been killed.
The Oregonian

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Portland: police

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person died, police said. The minivan’s driver...
The Oregonian

Portland police investigating why officers didn’t make a stronger assault case against a man who was released, then day later accused of fatally stabbing someone else

Multnomah County prosecutors on Thursday filed a more serious assault charge -- felony second-degree assault -- against Kalil Clifford Ford, who is accused of punching an elderly woman, striking her with a mop handle, kicking her and stealing her phone in Northwest Portland last week, two days before police say Ford fatally stabbed a man in Old Town.
