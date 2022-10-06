Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...

