KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
kptv.com
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
KGW
Police investigating homicide after shooting in downtown Portland
Officers responding to the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street found a man who had been killed. No arrests have been made.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo
Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
KGW
Man shot and killed early Friday morning in downtown Portland
The victim is one of more than 70 people killed in Portland this year. Police Chief Chuck Lovell says solving gun-related murders is a top priority.
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Salem man injured in police pursuit jailed after being released from hospital
A man was released from a hospital on Thursday after he reportedly fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer during a police chase, according to the Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
Reported shooting in downtown Portland, man found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police found a man dead early Friday morning after reports of a shooting in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Friday near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, a couple blocks northeast of Pioneer Courthouse Square. When they arrived at the scene, the found a man who had been killed.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Portland: police
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person died, police said. The minivan’s driver...
Portland police investigating why officers didn’t make a stronger assault case against a man who was released, then day later accused of fatally stabbing someone else
Multnomah County prosecutors on Thursday filed a more serious assault charge -- felony second-degree assault -- against Kalil Clifford Ford, who is accused of punching an elderly woman, striking her with a mop handle, kicking her and stealing her phone in Northwest Portland last week, two days before police say Ford fatally stabbed a man in Old Town.
