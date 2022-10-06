Read full article on original website
Cordele Dispatch
Ribbon Cutting held for new local business
Brown’s Awesome Cleaning Service held thier ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce. Brown’s is locally owned by Joyce Brown, they clean residential and commercial buildings. Ms. Brown said if she cleans your home or business it will be done right. To contact Brown’s Awesome...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week. Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes. McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to...
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
wtoc.com
Taking a trip to Poppell Farms
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
Beach water advisory in Glynn County
Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
Local Jax health care provider settles fraud allegations by paying $700,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Physicians Group Services, P.A. has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville-based health care provider was accused of submitting...
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
WJCL
School Lawsuit: Bryan County teacher says she was fired for objecting to same-sex book read to kids
A Bryan County woman was pulling double duty as a substitute teacher and mother to her three children. That is until this past August. That's when Lindsey Barr raised concerns about the New York Times Best-Selling picture book 'All Are Welcome,' which depicts same-sex couples parenting and expecting children. The...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
News4Jax.com
Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
