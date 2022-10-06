ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

Cordele Dispatch

Ribbon Cutting held for new local business

Brown’s Awesome Cleaning Service held thier ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce. Brown’s is locally owned by Joyce Brown, they clean residential and commercial buildings. Ms. Brown said if she cleans your home or business it will be done right. To contact Brown’s Awesome...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
TIFTON, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week. Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes. McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Taking a trip to Poppell Farms

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Beach water advisory in Glynn County

Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Charities
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil

Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

