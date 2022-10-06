After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk says he is once again interested in buying it. On Thursday, a judge gave Musk and Twitter until October 28 to close their deal and end their months-long legal fight and avoid a high-profile trial. But the latest twist in this ongoing saga has resurfaced questions about what the popular social media site will look like under the leadership of a so-called free speech absolutist. Musk has openly criticized Twitter's policies that monitor hate speech, disinformation and online abuse, and has publicly claimed he would work to undo some of them.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO