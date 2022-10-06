Read full article on original website
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
EU mandate for a single universal charger could become world standard
This week the European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single universal charger for all manner of electronic equipment. Could this become the world standard?. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. This week, the European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single universal charger for a wide range of...
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
California’s tech Mecca saw largest drop in median income during pandemic as the wealthy fled cities
Tech companies and their workers fled San Francisco throughout the pandemic, causing the city's median income to plummet. California is losing residents across the board.
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For decades in Ireland, unwed mothers and their children were confined to institutions run by the Catholic...
Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?
After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk says he is once again interested in buying it. On Thursday, a judge gave Musk and Twitter until October 28 to close their deal and end their months-long legal fight and avoid a high-profile trial. But the latest twist in this ongoing saga has resurfaced questions about what the popular social media site will look like under the leadership of a so-called free speech absolutist. Musk has openly criticized Twitter's policies that monitor hate speech, disinformation and online abuse, and has publicly claimed he would work to undo some of them.
Gas prices are likely to rise more as OPEC and Russia announce production cut
**** The economy now, which started the week on an upswing before it drooped right back by Friday - what happened? NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain the volatility we seem to see every week. Thanks for being with us, Scott. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Scott. SIMON:...
Mexico's armed forces are becoming increasingly powerful under its president
The role of the military in civilian life is growing in Mexico. Lawmakers just extended a law that allows the armed forces to patrol streets and perform police functions across the country. This is only a few weeks after Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced the military will also take over control of the national guard. That's the country's largest police force. And this seems to be a part of a larger policy under the president.
A growing number of women are entering the manufacturing industry
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Allison Grealis < >, president of the Women in Manufacturing trade association, about the growing number of women who have entered the industry.
What Iranian protestors are fighting for
Audio will be available later today. Demonstrations in Iran continue to grow. Protesters tell us about the change they want and what's next for their movement.
A chess grandmaster banned from Iran's team examines protests in her native country
You've probably heard about the massive protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina. She is the young woman who died after she was arrested by the so-called morality police in Tehran, apparently because she was deemed to have violated the country's strict rules governing modest dress. It isn't exactly clear what the alleged violation was. Most reports say her headscarf or hijab slipped down.
Feminists in Chile are fighting to repaint Pablo Neruda's legacy
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). OTIS: Neruda wrote some of his most heralded verses here including the sweeping "Canto General," a history of Latin America in 231 poems. In a country where poetry had long been composed by and for the well-to-do, Neruda was the poet of the people. He often wrote about the working class, Indigenous groups and Chile's natural beauty.
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
Stocks sink despite Friday's report that hiring cooled in September
Hiring slowed in September, in a sign the red-hot job market may be cooling. The Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month — a modest decrease from the 315,000 jobs added in August. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Major...
