Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony headed to the polls Sunday in a closely-watched regional election seen as a test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. A win would be a boost for Scholz's SPD after it lost the last two state polls to the CDU, in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein, where voters punished his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

