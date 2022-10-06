Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Pompeo calls Biden’s ‘armageddon’ remarks ‘reckless’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said President Biden’s remarks last week warning of “armageddon” amid nuclear threats from Russia was “reckless.”. Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream that Biden’s comments demonstrate “one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decade” in what he said was a failure to deter aggressive action from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs
Hackers supporting Iran's wave of women-led protests interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over an image of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday. Angry men then appear to take revenge on a member of the feared Basij militia, swarming him and beating him badly, in another widely shared video.
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.
German state vote tests public mood as energy crisis bites
Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony headed to the polls Sunday in a closely-watched regional election seen as a test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. A win would be a boost for Scholz's SPD after it lost the last two state polls to the CDU, in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein, where voters punished his handling of the Ukraine crisis.
