ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDM0R_0iNwJKpX00
Shutterstock

This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end.

Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days . So what’s actually causing all this rain?

It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions of tonnes of water across the continent.

Clouds might look fluffy and insubstantial, but they actually carry truly gigantic quantities of water. Let’s take the nearly 100 millimetres of rain that’s fallen so far this week on Sydney’s inner city – about 25 square kilometres. That’s about 2.5 billion litres of water!

On the wettest days, we can accumulate more than 4mm of rain on average across the whole continent. This equates to about 30 trillion litres of water . Or, to use the colloquial Australian measurement, 60 Sydney Harbour’s worth (1 Sydharb = 500 gigalitres).

Why do we get rain in the first place?

Major rain events need two main ingredients: moisture and rising motion in the atmosphere. Most of that moisture comes from evaporation from oceans but some comes from evaporation from the land, especially when it’s wet.

We get rising motion with surface heating or when air is forced to go up over obstacles (like mountains), or when we have weather systems that cause the air to ascend.

A blob of moist air rising from the surface will expand as it moves higher up in the atmosphere, since air pressure drops quickly with height. This is why balloons eventually pop when they go up in the sky. We can’t see this blob as it rises – it hasn’t turned white and fluffy yet.

The expansion of this moist air blob requires work, so energy has to be found from somewhere. The energy is taken from the movement of air and water molecules within the blob, and since temperature is a measure of the movement of molecules, the air cools.

As the air cools and the water molecules slow down, they stick together more easily, forming droplets. This is the process of condensation and it results in clouds forming. Clouds range in sizes but the biggest cumulonimbus – towering dark storm clouds – can reach more than 10km above the surface.

Read more: A wet spring: what is a 'negative Indian Ocean Dipole' and why does it mean more rain for Australia's east?

Even small clouds contain a lot of water. A single cloud covering one cubic kilometre would hold around 500 tonnes of water . You might wonder why this weight doesn’t bring the whole cloud down immediately. The answer is the moisture is very spread out throughout the cloud, and the air beneath the cloud is denser.

At a certain point, enough water has condensed and come together into droplets for gravity to win out and pull the water to the ground as rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J41nC_0iNwJKpX00
On rare days, rain can fall across a third of Australia - even on the arid interior, as this 2019 photo of Uluru shows. Shutterstock

So why’s it raining so much right now?

Right now, we have abundant moisture in the air. The weather is primed to move moisture up through the atmosphere, via low pressure systems and cold fronts moving from west to east.

Low pressure systems mean air pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. Because nature likes to even things out, air at the surface moves in to try and cancel out differences in pressure, although the rotation of the Earth forces the air to spiral in rather than moving directly in. This creates winds which move in towards the low pressure centre and then have to move upwards, carrying moisture with them. That’s why low pressure systems are associated with winds and rain.

Cold fronts are characterised by rising masses of air because they mark divisions between colder and warmer air. The warmer air is less dense and forced to rise over the colder air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6k59_0iNwJKpX00
Low pressure is expected to dominate over eastern Australia with troughs and cold fronts crossing the region and bringing rain. Bureau of Meteorology , CC BY

Why is there so much moisture in the air? That’s linked to warmer sea temperatures off northern Australia, which cause more water to evaporate from the sea surface.

La Niña conditions – which we’re experiencing for the third year running – brings cooler seas in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator and above-average sea surface temperatures in the western Pacific, including around Australia.

But La Niña has company. We also have what’s called a negative Indian Ocean Dipole , where westerly winds intensify, warming the waters around Indonesia and Australia’s northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBFwa_0iNwJKpX00
During La Niña, sea surface temperatures are lower than average in the tropical central and eastern Pacific but warmer than normal around Australia. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

With these two climate cycles intersecting, we get more and more moisture in the air around Australia. When low pressure systems emerge, they draw the moisture over the continent and cause the air to rise and form heavily-laden clouds.

We can get heavy rains without La Niña, but La Niña loads the dice, making it more likely we get heavier and more widespread rain events. For example, the chance of having a wet day across a third of Australia more than doubles during La Niña compared to neutral conditions – and is more than five times more likely than in an El Niño event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCnts_0iNwJKpX00
Australia has more days with widespread rain during the La Niña (LN) phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate cycle compared to El Niño (EN) or neutral spring seasons. Histograms of percentage area of Australia experiencing a wet day (greater than 1 mm of rain) by ENSO phase based on Bureau of Meteorology gridded rainfall data. Author provided

During most spring days, only a small percentage of Australia has a day with more than 1mm of rain. But occasionally, we can have days when a third or more of the continent experiences rain – just as we’ve seen this week.

Rain, rain, go away

With the devastating floods of February and March still fresh in our memories, most Australians will be hoping for the rain to stop.

But the deluge isn’t done with us yet.

As La Niña continues, we can expect more widespread heavy rain events. And since eastern Australia’s soils are saturated in many areas, there’s a renewed chance of flooding.

By the start of next year, most forecast models predict a weakening La Niña . But it will most likely be a wet summer. Keep your eye on the horizon – and look for the clouds.

Read more: La Niña, 3 years in a row: a climate scientist on what flood-weary Australians can expect this summer

Andrew King receives funding from the National Environmental Science Program.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds

A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Eastern Australia This Week

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted by Australian weather authorities for Eastern Australia throughout the remainder of the week. The greatest risk will be flooding in low-lying areas, as well as riverine flooding pertaining to the overflow of inland bodies of water like lakes, streams, and rivers. This flooding is common in Eastern Australia, as seen previously in New South Wales and Queensland.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Megadroughts helped topple ancient empires. We’ve found their traces in Australia’s past, and expect more to come

Most Australians have known drought in their lifetimes, and have memories of cracked earth and empty streams, paddocks of dust and stories of city reservoirs with only a few weeks’ storage. But our new research finds over the last 1,000 years, Australia has suffered longer, larger and more severe droughts than those recorded over the last century. These are called “megadroughts”, and they’re likely to occur again in coming decades. Megadroughts can last multiple decades – or even centuries – with occasional wet years offering only brief relief. Megadroughts can also be shorter periods of very extreme conditions. We show megadroughts...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Shifting ocean currents are pushing more and more heat into the Southern Hemisphere’s cooler waters

The oceans absorb more than 90% of all extra heat trapped by the emissions we’ve produced by burning fossil fuels. This heat is enormous. It’s as if we exploded an atom bomb underwater, every second of every day. The ocean isn’t warming at the same rate everywhere. We know the heat is concentrated in the fast, narrow currents that flow along the east coasts of the world’s continents and funnel warm water from the tropics down towards the poles. In the Southern Hemisphere, these currents – known as the western boundary currents – are warming faster than the global average at their...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia Day#Pacific#Surface Water#Oceans#Australian
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
scitechdaily.com

Over 200 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur

During two digs in Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2019, a graduate student from Virginia Tech discovered and unearthed the fossil with the assistance of other paleontologists. A new, early dinosaur has been found and named by an international team of paleontologists under the direction of Virginia Tech. The skeleton was discovered by a graduate student in the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences and other paleontologists over the course of two excavations, in 2017 and 2019. Astonishingly, most of the skeleton is still complete.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Artificial Islands Around The British Isles May Have Once Been The Sites Of Ancient Parties

A new study suggests that ancient elites threw lavish parties on the crannogs surrounding Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man to display their wealth and power. A new study published in the journal Antiquity offers evidence that ancient elites in regions around the British Isles may have hosted grand parties on small, man-made islands known as crannogs.
U.K.
TheConversationAU

A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils – here's what they found

Some of the world’s most significant fossil discoveries have come from China. These include amazing feathered dinosaurs, the earliest modern mammals, and some of the oldest-known animals on Earth. Today, four new papers published in Nature carry on this tradition by revealing the world’s oldest well-preserved jawed fishes, dating between 436 million and 439 million years ago to the start of the Silurian period. The fossil discoveries all come from new fossil sites in the Guizhou and Chongqing Provinces in China. The Chongqing site was found in 2019, when three young Chinese palaeontologists were play fighting, and one was kung-fu...
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

This ocean might completely disappear leaving Earth with a 'supercontinent'

It’s hard to imagine the Earth without its seven continents. As history has told us, before the formation of its seven continents, all the land mass on Earthwas joined making one large mass of land. According to National Geographic, the flow of the currents resulted in the lands forming cracks and then slowly drifting apart. However, it seems like history will repeat itself as Earth might have one giant continent in the future.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada

As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy