ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles

By Lindsey Kupfer
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498CKp_0iNwIbX900

Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin.

The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain.

“It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California.

While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the mother of five, urging her to “try it out.”

“Listen, I’ll try anything once,” Jenner said before dropping $732 in cash for her goodies.

Jenner, 66, and Kardashian, 38, each took half a gummy before heading to dinner at Las Casuelas in the desert city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UygOw_0iNwIbX900
Jenner dropped $732 at a dispensary to help relieve hip pains.
HULU

In the middle of asking Kardashian when the last time she had an all-girls night, Jenner burst into fits of giggles, unable to ask the question.

“The gummies have clearly kicked in with my mom,” Kardashian said. “Yeah, I don’t think she’s feeling any hip pain right now.”

“Are you OK? Are you crying?” she asked her mother, who responded she was not crying, but her eyes were simply “watering.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G0SA_0iNwIbX900
She took an edible before dinner with boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Khloé Kardashian.
HULU

Jenner continued to try to ask Kardashian her question as she wiped away tears with her napkin and eventually began playing peek-a-boo with it.

“Yeah, I think we should’ve taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo,” the Good American founder later said during a confessional.

Jenner also asked, “When [your hairstylist] does the flip on your hair, how does he get it to stay like that? It’s crazy!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9VZe_0iNwIbX900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idyTV_0iNwIbX900

“That can’t be a real question of yours,” Kardashian responded before laughing so hard she was also crying, despite claiming she did not feel her gummy.

And while Jenner said, “I can tell you one thing for sure, I am not feeling any pain in my hip right now, not a f–king thing,” she woke up still in pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cno3K_0iNwIbX900
A doctor recommends getting a hip replacement to Kris in next week’s episode.
HULU

In a teaser for the next episode, a doctor tells Jenner she has no cartilage in part of her hip and would need a replacement.

“It’s just a mind f–k. It’s like all of a sudden I can’t do all the things,” she said while talking to daughter Kim Kardashian — who spent the last episode at Milan Fashion Week with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” stream Thursdays on Hulu.

Comments / 17

Barbara Blake
3d ago

she showed her kids to pimp out. they're own kids not one of them can keep a man or have there kids father's stay with them how sad you have to pay for mot only kids but men to

Reply(1)
5
Audrey Berger
3d ago

GO Super MomAGER CHRIS!!Who LOOKED OUT for HER Children MANAGING to navigate HER CHILDREN into BILLION DOLLAR CAREERS!! WHILE HIGH! And BESIDES, MARIJUANA IS LEGAL, ENJOY! KEEP HAPPY AND LAUGHING And tell those Bible Belt Back Door 'SINLESS" Hypocrites to KYA ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK!

Reply
3
redbird
3d ago

Good example for her grandkids. They will read this on the internet.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
POPSUGAR

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stoned#Milan Fashion Week#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Las Casuelas
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy