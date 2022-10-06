Read full article on original website
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans
Ben Kaus continues his campaign to be the next mayor of North Mankato. This week's Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday.
KEYC
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday. Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up...
KEYC
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
KEYC
KMSU lets college students dive into radio
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
KEYC
Mankato Toastmasters looking for new members
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toastmasters in Mankato is looking for more members. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills. Members spend...
KEYC
Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park
The goal was to gather insight and feedback for ways to make the upcoming Farm Bill work better for rural areas in southern Minnesota. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections. In 2018,
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
myklgr.com
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
A canoeist reported missing Monday has been found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked under the...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather
In 2018, the people of Mankato chose Najwa Massad to be the mayor of Mankato. On Nov. 8, voters will have to choose whether or not she will serve a second term.
KEYC
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were...
KEYC
Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event. Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.
KEYC
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Purrsephone
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Purrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Purrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KEYC
McGowan’s History Fest brings learning to life
Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Four years ago, the City of Mankato recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day. Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park. Low water levels are impacting the
