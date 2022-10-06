University of Arizona brings back nap pods

The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats.

HOHM , is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places for students and faculty to enjoy.

It features a comfortable twin-sized bed or massage chair, privacy and sound-blocking curtain, charging stations, and ventilation fans.

The two HOHM sleeping pods will be placed in the University of Arizona Student Union and are ready for use daily from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

HOHM will provide each student with one free hour to try out the pods when the student registers with their student email address.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve had the ability to test and revamp the HOHM experience to ensure we deliver the best, most customizable solution for universities looking to provide unique amenities to students and staff,” said Nikolas Woods, Founder and CEO of HOHM.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to serve and support our students and campus community. HOHM pods are a great example, and we’re excited for our continued partnership,” said Mari John, Associate Director at Arizona Student Unions.

HOHM plans to expand its sleeping pod placements to additional universities within the next year and also serves hospitals, corporate offices, factories, co-working spaces, major events and airports.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .