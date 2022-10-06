ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Roundup: Labocki sends Granville girls soccer past Licking Heights

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Ava Labocki totaled two goals and two assists Wednesday, powering the Granville girls soccer team to a 6-1 victory against visiting Licking Heights in Licking County League play.

Lyndy Van Horn, Ava Miller, Ella Hoover and Hope Mahl also scored with Van Horn, Hoover and Anna Nolan each notching an assist. Sydney Lauffer and Wilson Foster combined for three saves for the Blue Aces (13-1, 6-0), who are ranked No. 3 in Division II in this week's state coaches poll and host Watkins Memorial to decide the LCL champion on Oct. 13.

Emma French scored for the Hornets (6-6, 4-3), and Ellie Wright made eight saves.

Lakewood beats Maysville

Ellie Conaway scored twice in the second half, helping Lakewood break free from Maysville to earn a 3-0 win.

Brea Ballard added a goal for the Lancers (4-4-4), and Josie Lynch and Jaylie Maas each had an assist. McKenna Clem made 10 saves.

Newark falls

Faith Young made seven saves for Newark on Tuesday in a 6-2 loss at Delaware.

Zoey Milton and Maddy Hampton scored for the Wildcats (4-9-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty ties

Josh Onabanjo's two goals Tuesday gave Liberty Christian a 2-2 tie at Bishop Rosecrans.

Aaron Schindler and Josh Michel had an assist apiece, and Ethan Gohn and Brennan Fox combined for seven saves for the Eagles (8-2-2).

VOLLEYBALL

Lakewood sweeps

Aubrey Howell and Abi Miller had nine kills apiece and combined for 16 aces in Lakewood's victory against visiting Miller, 25-23, 25-17, 25-9.

Audrey Thomas added seven aces and 14 digs and Sydney Kane an ace and five digs for the Lancers (4-14).

GIRLS GOLF

Banks leads Valley

Nataley Banks fired an 88 at Oakhaven for Licking Valley on Tuesday during the Division I sectional tournament.

Sylvie Devore followed at 93, Jacqueline Gieseler 101, Allie Pettet 113 and Haylee McDonald 120.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lehman wins Backwoods race

Granville's Zoee Lehman ran a time of 11:11.1 to win Sheridan's Backwoods Fest 2-miler and lead the Blue Aces to the team championship.

Also placing in the top 10 from Licking County were Watkins Memorial's Scarlett Loevenguth third (11:31.6), Granville's Kara Bergeron fifth (11:37.0), Lillian Eckels sixth (11:40.7), Ella Johnson seventh (11:45.2) and Sophia Poling ninth (11:51.6) and Watkins' Cameryn Wheeler 10th (11:56.6).

Meredith Pyle 14th (12:05.4) led Newark with Camryn Baker 17th (12:10.3) leading Utica, Addison Pound 23rd (12:22.9) leading Lakewood, Hannah Thompson 25th (12:30) leading Licking Valley and Albree Ashbrook 30th (12:43.5) leading Northridge.

In the boys race, Elias Kretchmar placed fourth (9:47.0) and Lane Hannahs fifth (9:50.1) for runner-up Granville. Following them were Newark's Luca Stukey 10th (9:59.5), Northridge's Braden Yutzy 12th (10:01.0), Granville's Cohen Stump 14th (10:02.8), Newark's Jacob Brechbill 18th (10:08.2) and Heath's Jacob Elam 19th (10:10.2) and Tucker See 20th (10:10.3).

Logan Debo 31st (10:29.7) led Valley with Stephen Epps 38th (10:39.8) leading Utica and Connor Black 43rd (10:42.3) leading Watkins.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Labocki sends Granville girls soccer past Licking Heights

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
