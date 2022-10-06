Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Road Trippin': Pheasant Fields Farm
Jackson County, OR — Spooky season is in full effect and that means pumpkin patches and hayrides!. News10’s Tiffany Olin takes us Road Trippin’ down to Pheasant Fields Farm for fun for all ages. The weekdays are typically the calm before the storm of laughs and scream...
KTVL
Talent's tiny park vandalized, plants stolen
TALENT — The Talent Garden Club announced this week that someone had dug out three of the five plants decorating Talent's tiny park located near West Valley View Road. "Our hearts are heavy!!" the club said in a release. "After planting our tiny park, back in June, we lovingly tended to it until it was ruthlessly destroyed."
KDRV
Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
ijpr.org
Southern Oregon Pride festival returns after two years
Since Southern Oregon residents marched in Ashland’s first Pride parade over a decade ago, a lot has changed for LGBTQ people. Oregon didn’t legalize gay marriage until 2014. Southern Oregon Pride founder Gina DuQuenne said the festival is still important for many young people. “Something that I believe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
MEDFORD, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in MEDFORD. The Roseburg High School football team will have a game with North Medford High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Phoenix High School football team will have a game with Cascade Christian High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
KDRV
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
KTVL
Legend Cider Company now open in Talent
Talent, Ore — A new taphouse is in the Rogue Valley!. Legend Cider Company has opened its doors in Talent and is ready to make the Rogue Valley proud. Legend Cider is a La Pine, Oregon based company that decided to extend its reach to Southern Oregon, especially after hearing that Talent was rebuilding after the Almeda fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Friends of the Animal Shelter to create a spay and neuter grant program
PHOENIX — During the pandemic, Jackson County experienced a major slowdown in spaying and neutering dogs and cats, a problem impacting both animal shelters and pet owners. To address this problem, a Southern Oregon organization is stepping in to create a grant. According to Sky Loos, Executive Director for...
KXL
Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
kezi.com
Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5
CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
KTVL
Educating the community about human trafficking awareness programs
MEDFORD — Eagle Riders Aerie Lodge #2093 hosted its first chili cook-off to raise awareness of human trafficking and money for a local nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. “A lot of it starts with awareness and empathy for the situation of people being trafficked,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Klamath Falls, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Klamath Falls. The Chiloquin High School football team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on October 07, 2022, 18:50:00. The Hidden Valley High School football team will have a game with Mazama High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
KTVL
Smoke from Las Palmas Fire damages 2 other businesses
Jacksonville, Ore. — Two businesses neighboring Las Palmas restaurant on California street in Jacksonville are dealing with smoke related issues after a fire happened at the restaurant last week. Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique both share a building with Las Palmas restaurant, and due to the openness of...
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
KDRV
Kidnap person of interest found hiding underneath home
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The person of interest in a kidnapping case in Klamath County was found underneath a home Thursday afternoon. On October 6, at about 6:00 a.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies went to a home on the 600 block of S. Park Avenue in Chiloquin.
Comments / 1