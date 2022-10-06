ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, OR

KTVL

Road Trippin': Pheasant Fields Farm

Jackson County, OR — Spooky season is in full effect and that means pumpkin patches and hayrides!. News10’s Tiffany Olin takes us Road Trippin’ down to Pheasant Fields Farm for fun for all ages. The weekdays are typically the calm before the storm of laughs and scream...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Talent's tiny park vandalized, plants stolen

TALENT — The Talent Garden Club announced this week that someone had dug out three of the five plants decorating Talent's tiny park located near West Valley View Road. "Our hearts are heavy!!" the club said in a release. "After planting our tiny park, back in June, we lovingly tended to it until it was ruthlessly destroyed."
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Southern Oregon Pride festival returns after two years

Since Southern Oregon residents marched in Ashland’s first Pride parade over a decade ago, a lot has changed for LGBTQ people. Oregon didn’t legalize gay marriage until 2014. Southern Oregon Pride founder Gina DuQuenne said the festival is still important for many young people. “Something that I believe...
ASHLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

Medford police kill bear near school

MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Legend Cider Company now open in Talent

Talent, Ore — A new taphouse is in the Rogue Valley!. Legend Cider Company has opened its doors in Talent and is ready to make the Rogue Valley proud. Legend Cider is a La Pine, Oregon based company that decided to extend its reach to Southern Oregon, especially after hearing that Talent was rebuilding after the Almeda fire.
TALENT, OR
KXL

Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
HILLSBORO, OR
kezi.com

Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Educating the community about human trafficking awareness programs

MEDFORD — Eagle Riders Aerie Lodge #2093 hosted its first chili cook-off to raise awareness of human trafficking and money for a local nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. “A lot of it starts with awareness and empathy for the situation of people being trafficked,”...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket

MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Smoke from Las Palmas Fire damages 2 other businesses

Jacksonville, Ore. — Two businesses neighboring Las Palmas restaurant on California street in Jacksonville are dealing with smoke related issues after a fire happened at the restaurant last week. Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique both share a building with Las Palmas restaurant, and due to the openness of...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
News Channel Nebraska

Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'

NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KDRV

Police search for Amaya Lopez

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Kidnap person of interest found hiding underneath home

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The person of interest in a kidnapping case in Klamath County was found underneath a home Thursday afternoon. On October 6, at about 6:00 a.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies went to a home on the 600 block of S. Park Avenue in Chiloquin.
CHILOQUIN, OR

