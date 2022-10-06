CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.

