Soul and Synergy Psychic and Wellness Fair in Rochester helps people find inner healing
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Soul And Synergy Metaphysical and Wellness Fair was in Rochester Saturday. Soul and Synergy is based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin traveling to the Med City to host the wellness fair that offers different types of energy work from tarot card readings to reiki healing. Owner,...
Rochester Parks and Rec and volunteers team up to plant over 100 trees in NW neighborhood
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Parks and Rec partnered with R Neighbors to spruce up one Rochester neighborhood. Bright and early Saturday morning 120 volunteers came together to plant 104 trees in Northwest Rochester. Volunteers do all the planting and Rochester Parks And Rec come in and stake, water, and mulch...
Carrying a canoe across Minnesota, Rochester man hosts public 5k walk for mental health awareness
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI - One year ago, one Rochester man walked over 300 miles across the state of Minnesota for mental health awareness while carrying a canoe. Today, he commemorated the occasion with a public 5k walk. Evan Hansen, an avid outdoorsman, had the idea to carry - or 'portage'...
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a stable rate
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitalizations from coronavirus infections are yet to see an increase this fall. In the last two years we have seen massive surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the fall, but this year has remained level. "Right now, we don't know if we'll see a big wave," said Olmsted...
Mental health resources affordability, accessibility brought forward in "racism report"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A recent study by Olmsted County's Human Rights Commission and the Public Health Services Advisory Board, coined the "racism report," exposed multi-faceted discrimination in our county. With many focus areas that will be addressed following unanimous approval of the recommendations brought forward in the report, one key...
Rochester 2nd annual Roller Disco returned on N. Broadway Ave Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Med City 2nd annual Roller Disco returned right in the middle of N. Broadway Ave. Organizers say last year in Peace Plaza was such a success, they wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year. It’s a bigger rink, more vendors, and even...
Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
Overdose deaths continue to rise in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Overdose deaths in Olmsted County continue to rise at an alarming rate. Commander of the Southeast Minnesota Enforcement Team Capt. Mike Bromberg said over the last five years, the overdose deaths seem to be on an upward climb in the county. The current data suggests the number...
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
Austin man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug sales
AUSTIN, Minn. An Austin man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sales of drugs. Jerry Hoy, of Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and was given credit for 127 days served. Authorities said Hoy sold methamphetamine to a confidential...
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
