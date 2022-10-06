ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Wilbur Cross High School Dismisses Early Due to Several Fights

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed early Friday after multiple fights occurred at the school. New Haven Public Schools said there were several instances of fighting at the school. After school staff were able to get things under control, they decided to dismiss early out of an abundance of caution.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

LGBTQ+ Steering Committee plans in-person events for semester

The LGBTQ+ Steering Committee is looking forward to a year of in-person events, including improv performances, parties and pickleball. As part of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group for staff, faculty and postdoctoral students, the committee advocates for policies that advance the interest of Yale’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the group plans to host several events to foster community among LGBTQ+ staff at Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Education
sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Greenhouse Gas#School Board#Linus K12#The Board Of Education#New Haven Public Schools#Nhcm#Climate Education Team
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space

SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Renovation of Water Main in Clinton Taints Drinking Water for Shoreline Towns

Work on a water main in Clinton stirred up sediment in the pipes leaving many in Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Madison without palatable water for more than 24 hours. Connecticut Water sent messages to customers asking that they avoid dishwashing, clothes washing and other high-volume activities. Residents posted photos...
CLINTON, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands

CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
CROMWELL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy