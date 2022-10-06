Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Branford Manor Residents Demand Action, Councils to Consider Default of Tax Agreement
GROTON — On Friday morning, about 20 tenants of Branford Manor and their supporters stood outside holding signs on Branford Road, protesting long-standing conditions of disrepair and mold that the owner of the 441-unit subsidized housing complex promised the residents would be remedied. Amity Arscott, an attorney who is...
Register Citizen
CT labor board orders Bridgeport schools to rehire laid off union employees
BRIDGEPORT — The state labor board has ordered the city to rehire three unionized school district employees who the board ruled were illegally laid off and replaced by non-union workers. The 16-page ruling from the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, which was issued last month, came nearly two...
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross High School Dismisses Early Due to Several Fights
Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed early Friday after multiple fights occurred at the school. New Haven Public Schools said there were several instances of fighting at the school. After school staff were able to get things under control, they decided to dismiss early out of an abundance of caution.
Yale Daily News
LGBTQ+ Steering Committee plans in-person events for semester
The LGBTQ+ Steering Committee is looking forward to a year of in-person events, including improv performances, parties and pickleball. As part of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group for staff, faculty and postdoctoral students, the committee advocates for policies that advance the interest of Yale’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the group plans to host several events to foster community among LGBTQ+ staff at Yale.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Cadet, Coast Guard Academy reach settlement over parent ban
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Coast Guard Academy cadet has reached a settlement with the school after he was expelled just weeks before his graduation because his fiancée had given birth to their first child. In 2014, Isaak Olson, a cadet at the USCG Academy, was expelled from...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
sheltonherald.com
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Register Citizen
Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space
SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
ctexaminer.com
Renovation of Water Main in Clinton Taints Drinking Water for Shoreline Towns
Work on a water main in Clinton stirred up sediment in the pipes leaving many in Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Madison without palatable water for more than 24 hours. Connecticut Water sent messages to customers asking that they avoid dishwashing, clothes washing and other high-volume activities. Residents posted photos...
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
