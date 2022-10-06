Read full article on original website
KEYC
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
KEYC
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
KEYC
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
KEYC
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans
Ben Kaus continues his campaign to be the next mayor of North Mankato. This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
KEYC
Mankato Toastmasters looking for new members
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toastmasters in Mankato is looking for more members. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills. Members spend...
KEYC
City of Mankato looking for feedback on housing needs
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants to hear the public’s thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. On October 11th, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions. The first will be at 1 p.m. and the...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
KEYC
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
KEYC
KMSU lets college students dive into radio
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
KEYC
Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park
The goal was to gather insight and feedback for ways to make the upcoming Farm Bill work better for rural areas in southern Minnesota. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections. Updated: 6 hours ago. In 2018,...
KEYC
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday. Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KEYC
McGowan’s History Fest brings learning to life
Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Four years ago, the City of Mankato recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day. Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Low water levels are impacting the...
KEYC
Nerdinout Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to embrace your inner nerd as the 4th annual Nerdinout Con kicks off this weekend. Organizers showed up around 8:30 Friday morning at the exhibition hall at the Mayo Civic Center to set up their booths. The event is put on by...
