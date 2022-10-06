ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richland, MN

KEYC

Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café

AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
AMBOY, MN
City
New Richland, MN
KEYC

Mankato Toastmasters looking for new members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toastmasters in Mankato is looking for more members. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills. Members spend...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato looking for feedback on housing needs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants to hear the public’s thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. On October 11th, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions. The first will be at 1 p.m. and the...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KMSU lets college students dive into radio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KEYC

Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park

The goal was to gather insight and feedback for ways to make the upcoming Farm Bill work better for rural areas in southern Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday. Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7

The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

McGowan’s History Fest brings learning to life

Four years ago, the City of Mankato recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nerdinout Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to embrace your inner nerd as the 4th annual Nerdinout Con kicks off this weekend. Organizers showed up around 8:30 Friday morning at the exhibition hall at the Mayo Civic Center to set up their booths. The event is put on by...
ROCHESTER, MN

