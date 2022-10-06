Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
WPFO
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things
When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
Did Maine Just Snag the Top Spot as the Safest From Natural Disasters?
Seriously... Think about it. If there were a such thing as karma and reincarnation, living your next life here in Maine must be about as high a blessing as you could get. I'm not trying to get all spiritual by any means, but we really do have a pretty quiet life up here in the corner of the U.S.
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland
The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
foxbangor.com
Maine’s drought conditions have improved
STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Housing agency 'grateful' for federal heating assistance boost, but it's 'not enough'
MAINE, USA — The leaves are changing outside Fran Seeley’s home, and the nights are getting colder. Like 60% of Mainers, she heats with oil and wants to save as much as she can as winter approaches. "I probably will be a little more conservative about the use...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
mainepublic.org
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire
Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
amjamboafrica.com
South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland
Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
wabi.tv
Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
