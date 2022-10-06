ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things

When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland

The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine’s drought conditions have improved

STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters

There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland

Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
MAINE STATE

