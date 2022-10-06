ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Universities can’t seek truth until they commit to free expression

A key foundation for civilization was noted by philosopher Thomas Aquinas over 700 years ago. He wrote, “The greatest of all pleasures consists in the contemplation of truth.” Civil societies function when that value is emphasized. Civilization disintegrates when truth exits the public sphere. America’s universities were once...
The Hill

Pompeo calls Biden’s ‘armageddon’ remarks ‘reckless’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said President Biden’s remarks last week warning of “armageddon” amid nuclear threats from Russia was “reckless.”. Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream that Biden’s comments demonstrate “one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decade” in what he said was a failure to deter aggressive action from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Public notices should remain in paper

There are many different elements to a strong, vibrant, unified community. We want to have adequate services, good schools, safe streets, thriving businesses, caring neighbors, a pristine environment, good parks and an honest open and transparent government. Many of our citizens are fed up with political bickering, polarization, and institutions...
