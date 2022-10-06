ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Post Register

Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
Post Register

Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Post Register

Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Post Register

Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students

As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
