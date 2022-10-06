Read full article on original website
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Boise Dad is Homeless, Employed, and Struggling to Feed His Children
Stopped at a red light and headed south at the intersection of Milwaukee and Fairview, a Boise homeless man approached my car yesterday afternoon. Despite the leathery texture of his sun-worn face, he appeared to be in his mid-30s like me. Handsome and Homeless. As he drew closer, his steps...
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'
NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor. Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms...
Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
Firefighters continue working to contain Coulter Fire
BOISE, Idaho — After several days, the Coulter Fire, which is made up of several fires burning near Coulter Summit, crews have made significant progress to contain the fire, the Boise National Forest said Saturday. Multiple fires, all under ten acres, popped up on the evening of Oct. 5....
Idaho Today: This week's Issue of Boise Weekly | October 6, 2022
An art show, a live cover art auction, and many more events to look out for! Read all about it in Boise Weekly.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
