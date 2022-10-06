ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
