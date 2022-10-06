Read full article on original website
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Italian heritage group wants Columbus statue to stay in Pa. park
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the...
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Pa. construction worker dies after falling off truck onto highway
A construction worker died early Friday morning after falling from a Parkway East overpass in Pittsburgh, according to a story from TribLive. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to an area near the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit along Interstate 376, the site said. State police told TribeLive...
Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
Pa. man boards school bus, threatening students and using profanity: report
Talk about a weird way to start the school day. According to WTAE, police in the city of Butler, Butler County, said a man boarded a school bus Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It happened around 7 a.m. when the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines...
10 hospitalized after 6-alarm blaze at Pa. apartment complex
Ten people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized Thursday evening due to injuries they suffered in a western Pennsylvania apartment fire according to a story from TribLive. Seven residents at the Highlands at Chapel Hill, located in Ross Twp., Allegheny County, suffered from smoke inhalation. Three firefighters sustained heat-related injuries in...
Too many Americans are pitched for battle over something as simple as pronouns | PennLive Editorial
Beaver County‘s South Side Area School District is grappling with an issue that represents another division in American society – how to deal with the demands of people who do not fit into the box many dub “normal.”. Pronouns have become one of the weapons in this...
