Judge denies Waukesha parade attack suspect's request to adjourn trial over COVID symptoms

The man on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack says he has come down with COVID symptoms.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Darrell Brooks Jr. asked a judge to adjourn his trial on murder charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a crowd last November in Waukesha.

Six people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Both prosecutors and the judge called this another tactic to delay the trial.

The judge denied Brooks request to adjourn. He continue to object and interrupt, and for a third day in a row, he was removed from the courtroom.

Last week the judge decided to allow Brooks to represent himself at trial , finding that he suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is mentally competent.

Opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday.