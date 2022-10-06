ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Judge denies Waukesha parade attack suspect's request to adjourn trial over COVID symptoms

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv2oy_0iNwGzyH00

The man on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack says he has come down with COVID symptoms.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Darrell Brooks Jr. asked a judge to adjourn his trial on murder charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a crowd last November in Waukesha.

Six people were killed and dozens more were injured.

RELATED: 'I can see the storm coming': Waukesha parade attack suspect's mom shares fears ahead of trial

Both prosecutors and the judge called this another tactic to delay the trial.

The judge denied Brooks request to adjourn. He continue to object and interrupt, and for a third day in a row, he was removed from the courtroom.

RELATED: Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst

Last week the judge decided to allow Brooks to represent himself at trial , finding that he suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is mentally competent.

Opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Murder#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 people dead after car falls off bridge in Wisconsin; allegedly involved in police chase

MILWAUKEE — Three people have died after a car fell off a bridge after an apparent chase with law enforcement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday evening. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident Thursday evening. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading officers on a chase.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIFR

30-year-old man dies in fatal crash

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a fatal crash that occurred in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 at around 6:13 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a westbound motorcycle driven by the victim trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer.
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Medical examiner identifies men killed in Milwaukee viaduct crash

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three men who died Thursday night when the vehicle they were in drove off the 16th Street Viaduct, falling to street below, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. The crash followed a short Milwaukee police pursuit. Corey Owens, 28; Johnny...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy