Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited
Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be...
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
EverWonder Children's Museum to Hold Annual Fundraiser, Oct. 22
EverWonder Children's Museum is holding its Annual Fundraiser at Marygold's on Main in Newtown on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 6-11pm. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and show support for the museum. The Annual Fundraiser helps EverWonder to be able to provide exhibits ad programming that sparks imagination in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Tacoma Sportsmen's Club presents Trunk or Treat!
A safe place for children & our community to enjoy the weekend before Halloween.
Journey into the magnificent WildWoods: AGLOW
*Availability, prices, and times vary by date. Journey into the magnificent, sometimes hidden, worlds of nature in Fernbank's outdoor, nighttime experience, WildWoods: AGLOW. Inspired by the native flora and fauna that thrive in the 10 acres of featured woodlands, and unlike anything else in Atlanta, this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature and wildlife through an immersive blend of the real environment and glowing displays.
Ten Year Pumpkin Celebration
Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, presented by Thorntons, is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary from October 4-31 at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s theme is “Fan Favorites: Ten Years of JackO’Lantern Spectacular,” and will feature themes and pumpkins fans of the show submitted over the summer. Guests can weave their way through the woods and relive the best of the best from past years. Attendees should be prepared to enjoy recreations of Grimms Fairy Tales, Day of the Dead, and Lord of the Rings, just to name a few.
Local Fall Festivals & Trick or Treats 2022!
Welcome to local fall events and ways to trick or treat! This list is going to get even longer as everyone finalizes their fall plans and sends me the details. You can click on the pink events to get more info and even more events and working links will be added shortly. You can also visit our events calendar at any time to see more local events happening near you!
Dino & Dragon Stroll at Benton Convention Center
DINO & DRAGON STROLL is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. This must-see event features the LARGEST creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.
