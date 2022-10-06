Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
NBCMontana
Missoula pet commissioner officially sworn in
MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly appointed Missoula County pet commissioner, Gidge the tripod, is ready to take on his responsibilities. “He is extremely loyal as most dogs are, as you can see, he is not the most treat motivated, so he won’t be easily corruptible,” said Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly.
Chinook helicopter brings lesson to Missoula’s Sentinel High School
The rumbling of a large helicopter filled the skies over Missoula on Friday morning received a lot of attention — and that was the point.
NBCMontana
Missoula officials outline plans for winter shelter
MISSOULA, Mont. — At a meeting Thursday evening in Missoula, the city detailed plans for another season of the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter. Officials spoke and answered questions at Franklin Park. They said the shelter will be similar to years past, and they'll use security services again this year after positive feedback from the neighborhood.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners move health code forward
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 health code moves forward after Thursday’s hearing with the Missoula County commissioners. “I want to acknowledge, you know, what the regulations are that are in the code. So we have an administrative section, we have regulation one, which is our wastewater treatment and disposal systems or septic systems,” said Shannon Therriault, environmental health director.
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
NBCMontana
'Extensive' repairs needed before Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge can reopen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials say extensive repairs are needed on the Northside Pedestrian Bridge. Officials closed the bridge last week over safety concerns when "significant fractures were discovered in the bridge decking and supports." Now, the city says they expect to start work in early 2023. The...
NBCMontana
Police seek to identify individuals, 2 dogs stolen from Missoula Fresh Market
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department reports two dogs were stolen outside of the Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 on Saturday. Police are trying to identify two people pictured in the photo below. If you have any information or can confirm the identity of the...
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. conducts training on Mount Jumbo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department conducted low-angle and wilderness response training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. Personnel were staged around the "L" trail and trailhead. Crew members trained with a UTV, 138, drone and pilot. Matt Kerns, Blake Meyers and Dave Farmer coordinated the training.
NBCMontana
UM ROTC takes off from Sentinel High School
MISSOULA, MT — The Grizzly Battalion loaded up and took off from Sentinel High School in Missoula on Friday. A helicopter stood by to take University of Montana ROTC cadets off to a training exercise. The cadets will spend the weekend at UM's Lubrecht Experimental Forest learning crucial tactical...
NBCMontana
Advisory group addresses concerns about former Smurfit-Stone mill site
MISSOULA, Mont. — A community advisory group met online Thursday night to discuss ongoing activities at the former Smurfit-Stone mill site near Frenchtown. The mill closed more than a decade ago, leaving behind ponds contaminated with hazardous chemicals. Attendees raised concerns about increased activity at the site, saying they're...
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police investigate vicious dog activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department was alerted to a public welfare concern regarding vicious dogs on 2nd Avenue. There was reported concern for safety of the public and children that live in the area due to the dog's aggressive nature. Police and SKC Tribal Law Enforcement...
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
