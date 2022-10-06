Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Police Chief Says A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad That The Department Is Being Defunded Is Not True
Bryan’s police chief says a radio advertisement from a mayoral candidate that BPD has been defunded is wrong. Eric Buske, who contacted WTAW News after hearing the ad, says he has not been contacted by the candidate about BPD’s budget. The chief, who is in his 13th year,...
Battalion Texas AM
Student Senate confirms recently elected senators, passes The Fate of the Gates bill
The 75th Session of the Texas A&M Student Senate met on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 5, to swear in the recently elected student senators. The Student Government Association, or SGA, university committee members were confirmed by the Senate. During the open forum, management senior Yovanka Gonzalez and public service...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection
Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
KBTX.com
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
Battalion Texas AM
Yoga at Lake Walk
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a community of yoga enthusiasts of all experiences gathered around Lake Walk to enjoy an hour-long outdoor session of stretches to warm up the body and mind. Every Saturday, Lake Walk holds its weekly community yoga. According to its website, the emerging hub is designed to...
A local Taco Bar and the restaurant industry are struggling to survive amid inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lately, it's been hard to predict where the economy is going, and it's even harder for one local restaurant owner who has made drastic changes in an attempt to just stay afloat. For restaurant owner Ronaldo Gonzalez of the Taco Bar in College Station, tougher...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police have arrested an Texas A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Police tell KBTX Kobe Mcadoo, 20, was extremely intoxicated when he busted a window in an attempt to set a fire...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $382,045
Avonley homes brings "The Lavender" plan to Mission Ranch! This 2100 sf home showcases seamless design and functionality, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study, and upstairs game room! The kitchen opens up to living and dining area, and features granite countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. Living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, and large windows overlooking the yard! Primary suite is spacious and bright, overlooking the backyard. Primary En Suite comes packed with amenities, which include double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk in closet with access to homes laundry room. Avonley's signature mudroom comes with beautiful cabinetry and has doorways to homes laundry room and two car garage. Main entryway opens to a bright study and half bath. Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, full bath, and homes game room! Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
Battalion Texas AM
A&M pioneers quantum microscopy technology
Texas A&M scientists are using cutting-edge physics to create real life medical breakthroughs. Professor of physics and biomedical engineering, Vladislav Yakovlev, Ph.D., and professor of physics and biological and agricultural engineering, Girish Agarwal, Ph.D., FRS, at A&M, along with Tian Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recently developed a new type of microscope that takes advantage of quantum physics in order to dramatically increase the resolution of images the microscope takes.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie men’s golf comes out on top at Blessings Invitational
The Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues both set tournament records at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Finishing with the second lowest score in the history of the tournament, the maroon and white shot 11-under par at the over 7,900 yard, par-72 Blessings Golf Club. The team claimed victory by 20 strokes, which is the largest winning margin by seven shots in the tournament’s history. A&M coach Brain Kortan has helped the team secure two first place finishes so far this season with the win at the Oct. 3-5 tournament.
Battalion Texas AM
3 seconds, 2 yards, 1 dream
An hour outside of the SEC headquarters, Texas A&M traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the daunting task of facing 60 minutes of gridiron football against the top-ranked team in the nation, Alabama, a challenge no stranger to A&M. But this time was different. All week, the signs pointed...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M falls short against Alabama 24-20
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Alabama. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and will be linked here when available. Texas A&M football traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 8 to face Alabama for its third conference game of...
