county17.com
Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County submits missing disclosure statement regarding Wyoming Innovation Center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County commissioners on Wednesday found documentation of a disclosure statement hadn’t been submitted in the grant file for a federal grant and a Wyoming Business Council grant for funding the Wyoming Innovation Center, or WyIC, a county statement issued at 1:12 this afternoon said.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 24 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marcus...
county17.com
Wyoming high school football scores (10/7/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17. Natrona...
county17.com
Campbell County library board proposes steps to help parents, children consider appropriate books
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the last Campbell County Public Library Board meeting, Chair Sage Bear introduced measures to address the controversy over certain books in the children’s and young adults’ collections. Bear made a statement before she announced the measures at the Sept. 26 meeting. Child policy.
county17.com
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 6 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne...
county17.com
Gillette will pay about $430 to replace broken spinning seat at Dalbey Memorial Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is spending roughly $430 to replace a spinning seat that was broken last weekend at a playground, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said Thursday. A city employee reported that sometime between 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. Sept. 30, a plastic chair...
county17.com
Obituary: Olin Orton Oedekoven
Olin Orton Oedekoven: December 12, 1959 – October 4, 2022. Olin Orton Oedekoven passed away October 4, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was born in Gillette, Wyoming on December 12, 1959, to Rhyllis Rae (Richmond) Oedekoven and Charles Oedekoven. He was the third of three children including his older brother Byron and sister Isora.
county17.com
Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
county17.com
Fire ban continues for another week, conditions improving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Fire conditions across Campbell County haven’t improved enough to lift the fire ban, but they are getting close, according to Fire Warden Dale Izatt. The ban has been in place since earlier this year when the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting it based upon Izatt’s recommendations due to extreme fire danger.
county17.com
Suspects in $20K tool, office supply theft caught in Sheridan County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two individuals suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a local industrial supply company have been appended by Sheridan County, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Mark Anthony, 53, of Campbell County and 39-year-old Nicole Goodman of Fresno, California, are both in custody following a perimeter search...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
county17.com
City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/6/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Oct. 6:. At 6:34 a.m. to North Highway 14- 16 for a vehicle accident. Fire was canceled prior to arriving on scene. At 8:13 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response....
county17.com
Amendment increasing shoplifting penalties passes first reading
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A proposed city ordinance amendment that would increase penalties for shoplifting in the city passed its first reading by the Gillette City Council Tuesday night. The proposed amendment would allow Municipal Court judges to sentence repeat shoplifting offenders to jail, according to City Attorney Sean Brown,...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Thunder Basin High School football fans asked to bring stuffed animals to tonight’s game
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Students, families and other football fans can bring stuffed animals to Thunder Basin High School’s football game tonight for local children, Principal Terry Quinn said. Between the first and second quarters, participants will throw the stuffed animals from the railing onto the track in the...
county17.com
Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
