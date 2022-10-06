ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Oct. 1

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 24 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marcus...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Campbell County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
Campbell County, WY
Elections
Campbell County, WY
Government
Gillette, WY
Government
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Education
Gillette, WY
Education
Gillette, WY
Elections
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Wyoming high school football scores (10/7/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17. Natrona...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 6

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 6 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne...
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School Principal#Politics Local#Election Local#Ccsd#Beautification Board#Nhsfr#Mallo Camp#Environmental Camp#The University Of Wyoming#Dusty
county17.com

Obituary: Olin Orton Oedekoven

Olin Orton Oedekoven: December 12, 1959 – October 4, 2022. Olin Orton Oedekoven passed away October 4, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was born in Gillette, Wyoming on December 12, 1959, to Rhyllis Rae (Richmond) Oedekoven and Charles Oedekoven. He was the third of three children including his older brother Byron and sister Isora.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Fire ban continues for another week, conditions improving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Fire conditions across Campbell County haven’t improved enough to lift the fire ban, but they are getting close, according to Fire Warden Dale Izatt. The ban has been in place since earlier this year when the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting it based upon Izatt’s recommendations due to extreme fire danger.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Suspects in $20K tool, office supply theft caught in Sheridan County

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two individuals suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a local industrial supply company have been appended by Sheridan County, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Mark Anthony, 53, of Campbell County and 39-year-old Nicole Goodman of Fresno, California, are both in custody following a perimeter search...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 7

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/6/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Oct. 6:. At 6:34 a.m. to North Highway 14- 16 for a vehicle accident. Fire was canceled prior to arriving on scene. At 8:13 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response....
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Amendment increasing shoplifting penalties passes first reading

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A proposed city ordinance amendment that would increase penalties for shoplifting in the city passed its first reading by the Gillette City Council Tuesday night. The proposed amendment would allow Municipal Court judges to sentence repeat shoplifting offenders to jail, according to City Attorney Sean Brown,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 5

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy