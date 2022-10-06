Read full article on original website
DeSales' Aidan Shannon named Columbus area high school athlete of the week
This week's winner is DeSales cross country runner Aidan Shannon. Shannon has broken the school record three times this season and placed second at the Midwest Catholic Cross Country Championship. Shannon received 36.8% of the vote and was followed by Centerburg football player Tyler Johnson, who had 18.1% of the...
Metro News
Highlights: Montcalm extends best start in school history with win at Beallsville
BEALLSVILLE, Oh. — Highlights from Montcalm’s 28-8 win at Beallsville, Ohio. The Generals improved to 6-0 with the win. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Thursday roundup: Tuslaw golfer Adam Sibila to state; Hoover tennis sends everyone to districts
Tuslaw senior Adam Sibila shot a 79 Thursday to finish in a tie for third place during the Division III boys golf district tournament at Tannenhauf. That qualifies Sibila for the state tournament next weekend at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state. ...
Week 8 Tuscarawas County high school football scores: Indian Valley takes on Ridgewood
Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off tonight with several big games on the schedule. New Philadelphia plays host to Lexington in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. Indian Valley tries to keep pace in the Inter Valley Conference South aganst co-leader Ridgewood. Dover looks to avoid its four-game losing streak in 30 years with a road test at Boardman. ...
Girls Cross Country: Amber Carter going all out for Pickerington Central
A spring that didn’t go as she wanted and a summer that pushed her limits have Amber Carter exactly where she wants to be as the postseason nears. The top runner for the Pickerington Central girls cross country team since the beginning of last season, Carter is trying to cap a successful career as the first Tiger to reach consecutive Division I state meets in 20 years.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Girls Volleyball: Sienna Brunicardi sets up Grove City Christian for success
In her second season as the setter for the Grove City Christian girls volleyball team, senior Sienna Brunicardi has established herself as one of the best to play the position in program history. Brunicardi had 946 career assists before the Eagles played Fairfield Christian on Oct. 6. Taylor Oda, a...
Girls Soccer: Cate Geog plays ‘central’ role in Upper Arlington’s success
Upper Arlington girls soccer coach Andrew Kessinger did not shy from the recruitment approach when it came to bringing Cate Geog to the Golden Bears as a sophomore. A defender, Geog skipped her freshman season to play for the Ohio Premier club organization. But when Kessinger became UA’s coach in February 2020, he reached out to Geog almost immediately.
