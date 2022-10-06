ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Times-Reporter

Week 8 Tuscarawas County high school football scores: Indian Valley takes on Ridgewood

Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off tonight with several big games on the schedule. New Philadelphia plays host to Lexington in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. Indian Valley tries to keep pace in the Inter Valley Conference South aganst co-leader Ridgewood. Dover looks to avoid its four-game losing streak in 30 years with a road test at Boardman. ...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Girls Cross Country: Amber Carter going all out for Pickerington Central

A spring that didn’t go as she wanted and a summer that pushed her limits have Amber Carter exactly where she wants to be as the postseason nears. The top runner for the Pickerington Central girls cross country team since the beginning of last season, Carter is trying to cap a successful career as the first Tiger to reach consecutive Division I state meets in 20 years.
PICKERINGTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Girls Soccer: Cate Geog plays ‘central’ role in Upper Arlington’s success

Upper Arlington girls soccer coach Andrew Kessinger did not shy from the recruitment approach when it came to bringing Cate Geog to the Golden Bears as a sophomore. A defender, Geog skipped her freshman season to play for the Ohio Premier club organization. But when Kessinger became UA’s coach in February 2020, he reached out to Geog almost immediately.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH

