Symphony of consolation will counter violence

By Roger Chesley
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
(Virginia Symphony Orchestra)

Novel in its approach, a Hampton Roads-based community group is fighting the spate of gun violence with woodwinds, crescendos – and comfort.

This act of musical consolation will occur at an Oct. 18 concert featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, a combined gospel choir and recognition of the family members of people slain in the region.

Given the unrelenting numbers of gun-related homicides in the commonwealth, it could just as easily be a love letter to localities around Virginia facing the same crisis. Goodness knows too many people are dying, whether in arguments, as innocent bystanders or over drug disputes.

It’s called the “Evening of Hope.” The Urban Renewal Center , which focuses its community-building efforts on the seven major cities in Hampton Roads, the VSO and others are sponsoring the free event at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk. I don’t recall a musical gathering like this before in Virginia, but I could be wrong.

The evening will also recognize first responders including police officers, emergency medical technicians and hospital trauma specialists who confront violence and its aftermath.

More than 400 people have registered so far at the 1,600-plus-seat venue.

Antipas Harris, founder and president of the center, said the genesis for the concert came from talking to people damaged by the all-too-frequent carnage. He picked up chatter on the issue while driving for a ride-sharing company.

A Norfolk Police Department spokesman told me, for example, that homicides for the first nine months of the year rose from 36 in 2020, to 47 in 2021, to 53 this year. In Richmond, homicides totaled 50 for all of 2020, 60 last year and 43 through Sept. 30, police there said.

The steady increase in homicides occurred statewide too, from 391 in 2018 to 562 in 2021, according to the Virginia State Police . The weapons used in the overwhelming majority of cases each year in Virginia are firearms.

The spike has been repeated nationwide during the pandemic, when homicides rose by 30%. However, NPR reported the homicide rate is still lower in the United States than it was in the 1990s.

“It occurred to me there were people living in grief,” Harris said. “People have gotten anesthetized” to the shootings.

That’s true. If we don’t know the individual, or can’t connect with a victim because of race or shared circumstances, it’s easy to hear the news, sigh and keep on moving.

It’s a coping mechanism. The dismissal of the horror, though, means murders have become almost “acceptable” in too many places.

So the concert is a way to confront the slayings but also comfort the survivors grappling with loss from all types of homicides.

“Violence is violence,” Harris said, adding, “I want to draw attention to suffering families.”

Front-line workers are included because they face an experience most of us can’t imagine in trying to save gravely wounded people. “The hospitals tell me it’s one business they want to be out of,” he noted.

I asked the community leader whether an event like this one is really “anti-violence.” No guns will be seized, of course. No demands for new laws are likely to be mentioned.

This is an epidemic. ... It's a crisis that's killing our people.

– Antipas Harris

Harris replied he’s trying to keep politics out of the effort, because people shut down when you talk, for instance, about gun control versus gun rights. What he’s focusing on instead is “the humanity of the people shot.”

“This is an epidemic,” he continued. “And I’m taking a different approach. It’s a crisis that’s killing our people.”

Among the people memorialized will be Sierra Jenkins, the Virginian-Pilot reporter gunned down while leaving a popular downtown Norfolk nightspot in March.

The 25-year-old woman was an innocent bystander, and then-Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said an apparent dispute inside the restaurant-bar “over a spilled drink” led to the shooting . She was one of several people killed or wounded in the early morning gunfire.

Jenkins had interviewed Harris for a story about English as a Second Language funding for immigrants only a few weeks before she was fatally shot, he recalled.

Sadly, many other people could be included in the memorial:

Maurice Wilson, 18, of Chesapeake , was fatally shot in that city in 2021.

And that’s just a sampling.

Officials in Richmond were rocked last week when a high school student walking to the bus stop was shot and seriously injured. Police told me Wednesday they had no updates in the shooting of the 17-year-old boy.

The Oct. 18 concert can’t bring the dead back to life.

It can heighten awareness. It can comfort survivors. It can spark a desire for people to become more engaged in their communities to fight violence.

That would be enough.

For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm

What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?  In Virginia, not a lot.  Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Can Virginia transit providers innovate their way out of an operator shortage?

For just one week in May, Hampton Roads Transit had enough bus operators to provide riders with “reliable service,” according to an internal report.  But for the rest of 2022, Virginia’s largest public transportation provider has struggled to staff its dozens of routes — at one point even facing a dearth of over 100 drivers […] The post Can Virginia transit providers innovate their way out of an operator shortage? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
