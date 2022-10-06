Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Celebrate Homecoming with 28-13 Win
The Cambridge High School football team defeated Warren Local 28-13 in the annual Homecoming football game Friday night at McFarland Stadium. With nine players pulling double duty as members of the homecoming court, the Bobcats may have been a little distracted but still managed a solid non-league victory with homecoming King Davion Bahr scoring a pair of touchdowns.
WHIZ
Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State. And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.
WHIZ
Local Scores 10/6/22
Josh Lightle had the only goal for Zanesville. Sheridan clinched with the victory and are MVL champs. For the Generals, Jamisyn Stinson 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 25/27 serves, 8 aces. LICKING VALLEY 3. ZANESVILLE 0. JOHN GLENN 3. CALDWELL 0. For the Muskies, Emma Briggs 10 kills, 5...
WHIZ
Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!. The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th. 29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s...
WHIZ
Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler
Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
sciotopost.com
Daughter of a Hero Represents Family in Pumpkin Show Queen Contest
AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student is representing her school and her Hero father in this year’s Pumpkin Show Queens Contest. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
WTRF
Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
WHIZ
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all. And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October. Although watercolor is his favorite...
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
WHIZ
Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament
EAST FULTONHAM, OH- The 2nd annual Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament was held on Saturday in East Fultonham. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause. Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Guernsey County Fair Sale
Buyers: 360 Burger, Bear’s Den Steak House, Donald W. Beckett, Mark Mozena, Shelly &Sands, Inc. Buyers: Raymond Heston Living Trust, Southeastern Ohio Counseling Center, Co-Alliance Corp., Cambridge Used Cars, Orme Do It Best Hardware, Stillion Contracting and W. B. Green Insurance. DAIRY BASKETS. 7 baskets sold for: $29,450. Auctioneers:...
WHIZ
Ronald “Ron” A. Paul
Ronald ”Ron” A. Paul, 89 of Zanesville, died 10:15 PM, Friday, October 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Tuesday, July 11, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Fredrick R. Paul and Charlotte B. (Armbrust) Paul. He married Patricia “Pat” A. (Ryan) Paul on Saturday, June 6, 1953, who preceded him in death on Sunday, February 28, 2010.
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
WHIZ
Richard “Dick” William Fusner
Richard William “Dick” Fusner, 93, of Zanesville, died 7:00 A.M. Thursday October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Stemm) Fusner. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989, he was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of North Terrace Church of Christ, a member of American Legion Post 29 and Armco’s Veterans Club.
WHIZ
Chandlersville Road Fire
A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
WHIZ
Mary Ellen Brooks
Mary Ellen Brooks, 82 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Genesis Hospital of Zanesville. She was born on June 25, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl Ray and Nelly (Ebey) Ray. Mary was a member of the Sharon Avenue Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to bingo and spending time with her family.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
