Completing her trilogy of bestselling novels that began with The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Joyce returns with a beautiful novella about motherhood, grief and the power of forgiveness. A decade on from her husband’s epic pilgrimage, Maureen undertakes a journey of her own, in search of answers about their son’s suicide. Prickly and wary of strangers, Maureen is nonetheless portrayed with compassion and tenderness by Joyce, and the novel’s conclusion is deeply moving and life-affirming.
Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be...
*Availability, prices, and times vary by date. Journey into the magnificent, sometimes hidden, worlds of nature in Fernbank's outdoor, nighttime experience, WildWoods: AGLOW. Inspired by the native flora and fauna that thrive in the 10 acres of featured woodlands, and unlike anything else in Atlanta, this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature and wildlife through an immersive blend of the real environment and glowing displays.
There's always something fun going on at Adventure Park USA! Check out these upcoming events at Maryland's largest family entertainment center:. As summer turns to fall, Adventure Park U.S.A. expands its offerings with the cooling temperatures. Farm animals, and slides, zip lines, Native American Experience, corn crib, pedal bikes, fire pits, a giant jumping pillow and more. We even have hayrides out to a lovely pumpkin patch! Paid admission required. Pumpkins are not included in the admission cost.
DINO & DRAGON STROLL is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. This must-see event features the LARGEST creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.
