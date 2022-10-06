Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be...

CANCER ・ 17 MINUTES AGO