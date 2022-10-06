ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Survey: Help Plan and Design Playgrounds for Cazenovia & Delaware Parks

In order to create the best playgrounds possible at Delaware Park and Cazenovia Park, two surveys have been released, that will allow the community to help guide the process. “The neighbors at Delaware Park have been advocating for a new playground for some time,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel P. Feroleto. “I’ve had numerous conversations with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC), and County Legislator Lisa Chimera and I are happy to provide the funding for the new playground. This is a great collaborative between the City, the County, and the Conservancy. There is a similar collaborative with BOPC in South Buffalo, driven by South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon and Erie County Legislator John Gilmour.”
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Cars
City
Buffalo, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Town Board to hold a public hearing on breaching tax cap

The Grand Island Town Board has set a public hearing to discuss the tax cap for 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in Grand Island Town Hall. In addition, the Town Board has scheduled two workshop meetings to be held to discuss the 2023 town budget. These meetings will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
BEMUS POINT, NY
buffalorising.com

New York State Innovation Summit to be Hosted in Buffalo

Buffalo’s status as a growing hub for technology and advanced manufacturing means that WNY is the beneficiary of regarded and high profile conferences such as The New York State Innovation Summit. On October 25 and 26, attendees will gather at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center where they will hear from industry leaders, university researchers, investors, economic developers, and government officials from across the state. The summit is meant to highlight New York’s innovation ecosystem, much of which is making its way to WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony

The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

Welcome Round Man to the Outer Harbor

Buffalo’s beloved Flat Man sculpture at the Outer Harbor has been removed, and replaced with Round Man. The ‘new’ 20-foot steel sculpture – created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. – can now be found along the Greenway Nature Trail at the Bell Slip. As for Flat Man, that sculpture is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto, New York. The sculpture exchange program offers virtually limitless possibilities, thanks to an arrangement between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which operates the Sculpture Park.
BUFFALO, NY

