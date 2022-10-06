ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury

In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday

Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday

Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rams#Ankle Injury#American Football
CBS Sports

Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday

Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday

McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday

Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Colts' Kwity Paye: Suffers ankle injury

Paye sustained an ankle injury and wasn't able to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos,James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Paye was taken off the field on a cart due to an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest against the Broncos. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely see extended snaps if the defensive end's injury is serious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction

Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Who will step up? Seven 49ers to watch vs. Panthers on Sunday

The 49ers are without a few key players as they head to Carolina to face the Panthers in their Week 5 matchup. How well their “next men up” are able to contribute will be essential in determining if the 49ers will leave Charlotte with a positive record for the first time in the 2022 NFL season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Ruled out in Week 5

Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Ojulari will not travel with the Giants for Sunday's game in London after failing to practice with a calf injury this week. The second-year defensive end made his 2022 debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a previous calf issue, though he was a full participant throughout last week's practices. With Ojulari sidelined, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should once again see increased roles on the Giants' defensive line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Elevated to active roster

The 49ers elevated Coleman on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) still out, Coleman will be active for a second straight week. However, the veteran running back played just one offensive snap during the team's Week 4 win over the Rams, while Jeff Wilson dominated the backfield work. Fellow backup Marlon Mack didn't play at all against Los Angeles and Jordan Mason played exclusively on special teams, so while Coleman barley saw the field in his season debut, it doesn't appear like he's too far down the 49ers' running back depth chart.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Fabian Moreau: Cleared for Week 5

Doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay in London. Moreau was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot issue, but he logged a full session Friday and will be good to go for Week 5. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to garner a starting role after the Giants placed Aaron Robinson (knee) on injured reserve following the team's Week 4 win over the Bears. Moreau started 16 games for the Falcons last year, registering 61 tackles and 11 pass defenses.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy