Feature Home: 15130 Sunset Maple Dr., Perrysburg

Features: 2,069 square feet, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Loft

McCarthy Builders offers a contemporary upgrade of its popular Monarch floor plan with the addition of a loft (available with front-porch models) and a new exterior styling theme for incredible curb appeal. The company is now signing building contracts for homes in the new Plat 7, which features pond lots and extra-wide lots designed to accommodate homes with 3-car garages.

The Village at Riverbend front-porch model home at 15130 E. Sunset Maple Dr., Perrysburg reflects these changes with a black-color scheme for the garage door, front door, and eavestroughs that blend beautifully with the gray siding and stone surround. With white surround, the windows are especially appealing. McCarthy calls this look Transitional Styling.

McCarthy Builders also offer the Monarch and the other floor plans found at The Village at Riverbend at its Rutherford subdivision in Monclova.

Inside, the Transitional Styling Package includes three-panel doors throughout the home and wide case and base molding. Washed almond vinyl plank flooring begins in the bright foyer and flows into the gorgeous great room that features a stone fireplace with a wood mantel and shiplap above rising to the ceiling. There is plenty of natural light available with three large windows topped by triple transom windows.

Just left of the foyer is a carpeted staircase leading to the loft, a large carpeted room that includes a door that allows for access to plenty of attic storage.

Next to the great room is the heart of the home, an open and elegant kitchen with white quartz countertops, glossy white subway tile backsplash, maple flat-panel cabinets, a large pantry, and abundant disc lighting. The island has an undermount stainless-steel sink, stylish pendant lights, and shiplap on the snack bar side.

The dining area is comfortable and abuts a glorious sunroom that has a clipped cathedral ceiling and a large fan. The door here has mini-blinds set between the panes of glass and leads to a concrete patio.

This layout is well-suited for family or guests, with the second and third bedrooms adjacent to a full guest bathroom and, of course, a private master suite. One of the bedrooms could also be used for an office.

The master bedroom has a ceiling light/fan and a huge walk-in closet with shelving. The master bathroom offers a white shower with two molded-in seats, dual vanity with rectangular sinks and a full-width mirror, a white countertop, a linen closet, and a private toilet.

An enlarged laundry room is near the doorway entrance from the garage. A basement is an option for homeowners to build.

McCarthy Builders has been building quality homes since 1988. There are plenty of lots from which to choose at The Village at Riverbend in Perrysburg and at the Rutherford subdivision in Monclova, including pond lots and lots to accommodate a three-car garage layout. The Village at Riverbend is located off Roachton Road, about ¾ of a mile from the River Road intersection. The Rutherford subdivision is located on the east side of Waterville-Monclova Road, south of Monclova Road, and north of Stitt Road.

The 2,069 square-foot Monarch model home at E. 15130 Sunset Maple Dr., Perrysburg, will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m. To learn more about this and other floor plans available at The Village at Riverbend and Rutherford, visit McCarthyBuilder.com or contact Shannon Saggese at 419-322-1247.

View The Blade Homes section at bladehomes.com .