Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 10/6

 3 days ago

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Sept. 30 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Boxer, brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (dog aggression); surrendered Sept. 30 by Bryan Wagener, Hunters Trail Drive, Toledo.

Parson Russell terrier, tricolor female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (17 years old, incontinence); surrendered Sept. 30 by Michael Merren, Luann Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive); surrendered Sept. 30 by Michael Mills, Ottawa River Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe ear disease); stray taken to shelter Sept. 22 by Toledo Humane Society from the 1200 block of Montrose Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (heartworm disease, heart murmur, inner ear infection); stray taken to shelter Sept. 23 by Toledo police from the 1600 block of Milburn Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan and white male, unlicensed; bite history; taken to shelter Sept. 29 by Lucas County sheriff deputies from 7617 Angola Rd., Springfield Township.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Sept. 30 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Boxer/German shepherd mix, tan and black male; surrendered Aug. 24 by Yolanda Alexander-King, McCord Road, Holland.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Sept. 8 at 4420 King St., Sylvania.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
