To the editor: Blade editorial distracts from real divider

Again The Blade bares its core in the disturbing editorial on President Biden.

It seems the word salad of this particular editorial is slamming President Biden regarding loan forgiveness for college students. Let’s face it. The root of that whole issue is greed and the rise in tuition rates to the point that payment for the majority of students is impossible.

Rather, you should be concerned with the threat to our democracy and the political divide in this country, for which former President Donald Trump is personally responsible.

Never has there been a president who has repeatedly broken his oath of office to defend the Constitution.

Never has there been a president who has blatantly broken laws and furiously lied to defend himself.

Never has there been a president who has pressured those around him to perpetuate his lies and dishonesty by asking them to put their careers on the line and lie.

Never has there been such an amount of legal and investigative proof that he has a track record of cheating and lying.

His misleading rhetoric bolsters his followers to the point of occult loyalty.

Rather than attacking the speech of a man who is moral and honest and who takes his oath of office seriously, readers would appreciate the truth about the serious threat to our democracy because of one man’s insatiable desire for power.

RITA OTT

Sylvania

Oath of office

“President Biden is actively violating the oath of his office.”

That’s really quite a bold statement, considering everything former President Donald Trump has been alleged to have done, and did do, when he was in that office for four long years.

Not once do I remember The Blade calling out Mr. Trump for violating his oath, despite everything he did while in office.

I imagine those words Mr. Trump spoke went in one ear and out the other on Inauguration Day.

He never had any intention of living up to it.

Mr. Trump decides what’s best for himself, not the country.

Perhaps it was because The Blade endorsed him and didn’t want to admit you may have been wrong?

It’s a low blow, but unfortunately, The Blade isn’t the paper it used to be.

BOB FOTOPLES

Oregon

Let conscience guide

Over so many months I have pondered why there are so many who still march to the Pied Piper’s tune.

I have friends that I have learned to tread lightly around in any discussion pertaining to current events and/​or politics.

My impression of such matters is clear. There are individuals today who believe the most illogical, outlandish rhetoric that simply can’t be true.

It reminds me of an era in history when Joseph Goebbels, Adolph Hitler’s propaganda minister, said, “Tell a lie often enough, and it will become believable.”

I have searched for an answer as to how rational, intelligent people accept lies as fact?

My elementary school seventh-grade teacher, Mr. Lucas, used to remind us “let your conscience be your guide.”

I’ve become careful about attempting to convince my peers of the lies and fallacy of a particular politician.

It brings to mind the words of a German citizen of World War II who must have been struggling with the same dilemma.

“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.” — Martin Niemöller.

My opinion of those who continue to believe the rhetoric is that they are saying it is too difficult to admit that they may be wrong and, therefore, they will continue to believe they are right and follow the Pied Piper of the incredible lie.

DAVID GEORGIA

South Toledo

GOP left me

For all but the last 16 years of my life, I was a Republican. But I didn’t leave the Republican Party; they left me!

I am voting for Democrats in 2022, for folks like Nancy Larson, Ohio House District 41 and Marcy Kaptur, Congress 9th District. The reasons are many, including they support middle-class working folks, show concern for health care, show a dedication to labor and unions, and are faithful to the “rule of law.”

I do not worship elected officials. I worship God and support candidates with my time and money, ones who represent all the American people without prejudice or discriminatory labeling of folks, candidates who simply follow the laws of the land, our U.S. and Ohio Constitutions.

I openly admit my youthful prejudices.

But, while growing up, paying taxes, and having a career in marketing and finance, I found myself outgrowing anger, hatred, and bigotry.

I adopted a moderate political stance away from the extremist authoritarian views of the new-era GOP, who became revolutionist with anarchist anger.

Our democratic republic is fragile, and Jan. 6 can only be responded to at the ballot box with a unified democratic voice.

I encourage everyone to be informed, vote democratic, and vote like real Americans on Nov. 8 for Ms. Larson, Ms. Kaptur, and Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate.

Real Americans vote for real patriots, not small-minded, angry little dictators.

LOREN SENGSTOCK

West Toledo