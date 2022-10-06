ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Million-dollar monument to northwest Ohio values

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJgwo_0iNwDj3g00

The National Republican Congressional Committee has paid the people of northwest Ohio a very high compliment on character.

The GOP campaign command center canceled a million-dollar TV advertising buy on behalf of J.R. Majewski in the new 9th Congressional District.

Washington Republicans have pulled the plug on a district carefully drawn by the GOP majority in the Ohio General Assembly to favor their nominee.

Read more Blade editorials

The decision came quickly in the aftermath of reporting questioning the claim of combat service in Afghanistan made by Mr. Majewski.

Blade reporter David Jacobs thoroughly scrubbed the records after Mr. Majewski responded to initial reports with an attack on the media. His service in Afghanistan cannot be proven because his missions were classified, according to Mr. Majewski.

Questioning the motivation for a report and implying the press is making a partisan attack has become standard political-scandal survival practice. The thought that a candidate’s candor is still important, that the truth matters, is a rather nice surprise. It had to be a politically calculating decision based on the standards of our region.

If politically purposeful lies were a barrier to high public office, Congress would not be able to function, as they would never have a quorum. The obvious falsehoods from the White House engulf presidents from both parties in the same frame that has turned the Majewski for Congress campaign lame.

The judgment behind a newly discovered falsehood is especially troubling in the current political climate. Mr. Majewski has claimed that he was punished and demoted for a brawl in the barracks. The truth we now learn is that he was punished for drunk driving on a U.S. air base in Japan.

In what universe is a tall tale of fist-fighting with colleagues preferable to the truth about youthful overindulgence in alcohol?

While we don’t know whether Mr. Majewski was in Afghanistan, we do know he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for an insurrection driven by the claim of a stolen election.

Mr. Majewski says he did not enter the Capitol and did nothing illegal on that shameful day. But his passion was fired by judgment that the election was fraudulent, that the results were not truthful. By his actions Mr. Majewski has shown us the truth matters and that it’s dangerous to democracy when trust in verifiable facts does not exist.

The flap over service in Qatar augmented with unproven claims of combat service in Afghanistan is just another example.

Comments / 8

Patty J
3d ago

There are ways that he could prove his statements,,,many high ranking Service Members have commented on how he could access his records. He still claims what he said is the truth. He can't/won't provide proof and the entire thing is fishy. Stolen Valor if true is a insult for all members of our Armed Forces!! 🇺🇸

Reply
6
Kathy Bumgardner
3d ago

first TRUMP THEN Cawthorne now this guy. lol.. you GOP REALLY KNOW HOW TO VET A CANDIDATE! LOL

Reply
7
Related
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Northwest Ohio#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Republicans#The Ohio General Assembly#White House
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Qatar
newsnet5

Ohio utilities ranked among the worst on fossil fuel use

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Three Ohio electricity companies are among the worst in the United States when it comes to weaning themselves off of fossil fuels, according to a major Sierra Club report released this week. And it’s possible that a culprit is huge coal subsidies passed as part of one of the biggest bribery scandals in state history.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race: Wenstrup vs. Meadows

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing. Brad Wenstrup - Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. Incumbent Republican Congressman Dr. Brad...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy