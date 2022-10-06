Editorial: Million-dollar monument to northwest Ohio values

The National Republican Congressional Committee has paid the people of northwest Ohio a very high compliment on character.

The GOP campaign command center canceled a million-dollar TV advertising buy on behalf of J.R. Majewski in the new 9th Congressional District.

Washington Republicans have pulled the plug on a district carefully drawn by the GOP majority in the Ohio General Assembly to favor their nominee.

The decision came quickly in the aftermath of reporting questioning the claim of combat service in Afghanistan made by Mr. Majewski.

Blade reporter David Jacobs thoroughly scrubbed the records after Mr. Majewski responded to initial reports with an attack on the media. His service in Afghanistan cannot be proven because his missions were classified, according to Mr. Majewski.

Questioning the motivation for a report and implying the press is making a partisan attack has become standard political-scandal survival practice. The thought that a candidate’s candor is still important, that the truth matters, is a rather nice surprise. It had to be a politically calculating decision based on the standards of our region.

If politically purposeful lies were a barrier to high public office, Congress would not be able to function, as they would never have a quorum. The obvious falsehoods from the White House engulf presidents from both parties in the same frame that has turned the Majewski for Congress campaign lame.

The judgment behind a newly discovered falsehood is especially troubling in the current political climate. Mr. Majewski has claimed that he was punished and demoted for a brawl in the barracks. The truth we now learn is that he was punished for drunk driving on a U.S. air base in Japan.

In what universe is a tall tale of fist-fighting with colleagues preferable to the truth about youthful overindulgence in alcohol?

While we don’t know whether Mr. Majewski was in Afghanistan, we do know he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for an insurrection driven by the claim of a stolen election.

Mr. Majewski says he did not enter the Capitol and did nothing illegal on that shameful day. But his passion was fired by judgment that the election was fraudulent, that the results were not truthful. By his actions Mr. Majewski has shown us the truth matters and that it’s dangerous to democracy when trust in verifiable facts does not exist.

The flap over service in Qatar augmented with unproven claims of combat service in Afghanistan is just another example.