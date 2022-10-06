ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News

On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Bamber
Person
Richard Westbrook
Person
Alex Lynn
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Le Mans#The Cadillac#Sebring#Cadillac Global#Imsa#Lmgte Pro
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
CARS
NBC Sports

Saturday Charlotte Roval Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the opening round of the Xfinity playoffs takes drivers to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson have each secured spots in the next round, leaving six spots among 10 drivers. Ryan Sieg holds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportscasting

Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction

Chandler Smith candidly admitted this week that he turned down an offer from Joe Gibbs Racing in favor of joining Kaulig Racing and it confirmed that the powerhouse team is headed in the wrong direction. The post Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
WNCT

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
CONCORD, NC
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about safety concerns with the Next Gen car on his podcast and provided a simple solution that could go a long way in protecting drivers and it's something no one is talking about. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy