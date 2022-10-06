ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition

Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!

There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
allears.net

Where To See MILLIONS of Christmas Lights in Orlando

There is so much to do in the Orlando area during the holidays. You have holiday fun going on at both Disney World and Universal Orlando. But you also have Night of a Million Lights, an immersive holiday experience with millions of holiday lights and fun activities and entertainment with proceeds of tickets sold donated to Give Kids The World Village.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Act Fast! This Hotel Deal Could Save You Some Serious CASH!

Whether you’re going to Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, or any other vacation destination, you’re probably trying to score the best hotel deal you can get. Depending on what you want, that might mean booking a hotel that’s “off-property” from those locations to save some dollars. Well, right now, Marriott is having a special promotion that can help you score a great deal on an Orlando hotel or a hotel in dozens of other places!
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween

Orlando has plenty of high-production, incredible haunts to celebrate the spooky season. But three decades of a demented clown in a theme park can leave people looking for something stronger. You know, the real thing. Actual haunted places. Lucky for these thrill seekers that the new construction sheen on nearly...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Major Orlando Theme Park Donating Portion of Ticket Sales to Hurricane Ian Relief

Last week, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and devastation. Current estimates are that nearly 100 Floridians are dead, and it will cost the state billions to repair things. Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm and weakened into a Category 1 by the time it hit Orlando, but all area theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, were forced to close and are now dealing with fixing any damage.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando

Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50

John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Woof! Orlando to get ‘pupgrade’

College Park is getting an enrichment program for our favorite furry friends. Woof! Orlando, a doggie daycare, groomer and spa located at 3529 Edgewater Drive is adding an outdoor, fenced-in sensory learning garden just for dogs. According to Woof! Orlando owner Michelle Olds, the garden will include herbs and flowers for snouts to sniff, a digging pit and a fountain for splashing. The artificial turfed sensory garden will be offered as an option for doggie daycare recipients and is expected to be complete in early November.
ORLANDO, FL

