John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO