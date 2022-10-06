Read full article on original website
Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition
Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
Where To See MILLIONS of Christmas Lights in Orlando
There is so much to do in the Orlando area during the holidays. You have holiday fun going on at both Disney World and Universal Orlando. But you also have Night of a Million Lights, an immersive holiday experience with millions of holiday lights and fun activities and entertainment with proceeds of tickets sold donated to Give Kids The World Village.
Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
I ditched New York City after 20 years so I could live in Florida, just 10 minutes away from Disney World
It's always been my dream to live near the magical theme park, so I headed to Orlando, Florida, after living in New York City for my entire life.
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
Act Fast! This Hotel Deal Could Save You Some Serious CASH!
Whether you’re going to Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, or any other vacation destination, you’re probably trying to score the best hotel deal you can get. Depending on what you want, that might mean booking a hotel that’s “off-property” from those locations to save some dollars. Well, right now, Marriott is having a special promotion that can help you score a great deal on an Orlando hotel or a hotel in dozens of other places!
These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Orlando has plenty of high-production, incredible haunts to celebrate the spooky season. But three decades of a demented clown in a theme park can leave people looking for something stronger. You know, the real thing. Actual haunted places. Lucky for these thrill seekers that the new construction sheen on nearly...
Major Orlando Theme Park Donating Portion of Ticket Sales to Hurricane Ian Relief
Last week, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and devastation. Current estimates are that nearly 100 Floridians are dead, and it will cost the state billions to repair things. Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm and weakened into a Category 1 by the time it hit Orlando, but all area theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, were forced to close and are now dealing with fixing any damage.
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50
John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
Paris Banh Mi set to open new Altamonte Springs location. Here are the details
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Orlando-based chain Paris Banh Mi is getting ready to open a new location in Altamonte Springs. The new store sits at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Suite 1210. The location is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m, according to a post on Facebook.
Woof! Orlando to get ‘pupgrade’
College Park is getting an enrichment program for our favorite furry friends. Woof! Orlando, a doggie daycare, groomer and spa located at 3529 Edgewater Drive is adding an outdoor, fenced-in sensory learning garden just for dogs. According to Woof! Orlando owner Michelle Olds, the garden will include herbs and flowers for snouts to sniff, a digging pit and a fountain for splashing. The artificial turfed sensory garden will be offered as an option for doggie daycare recipients and is expected to be complete in early November.
Happy anniversary: Winter Springs couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Katherine and Ed Corr met 81 years ago at a roller rink in Queens, New York, and on Thursday they’re celebrating skating into their 75th year of marriage. The Winter Springs couple are celebrating their 75th anniversary with wedding cake and entertainment Thursday afternoon...
Any Crocs fans out there? Company is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Croctober’ is the new name for October in the Crocs multiverse. The iconic footwear brand is celebrating two decades in the market by giving free pairs of shoes to their loyal customers. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central...
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
