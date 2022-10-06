Read full article on original website
Related
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
I Check Nordstrom Daily—These 16 Arrivals Replaced the Rest of My Wish List
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
Sweater Dress Season Is Here—25 Outfits to Replicate, ASAP
Do you feel that crisp breeze? Well, that marks the start of the official start of fall. For some, the onset of colder temperatures marks the beginning of holiday planning or travel. But for the fashion set, it marks the beginning of something else entirely: sweater dress season. And while you may be wondering why this clothing staple could be considered as exciting as taking a trip to see the foliage or the holiday season, I'm here to tell you that this piece is underrated.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
Kate Middleton Wore a Trendy Fall Color With Her Go-To Heel Style
Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from bright colors any time of year, fall included. And she always seems to be attuned to the current season's color trends and undoubtedly furthers them when she wears them. This time around, that color is marigold. Middleton visited a hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
My Beauty Cabinet Is Getting a Fall Refresh—Here's Everything in My Cart
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
It's Official: These Stylish Home and Fashion Pieces Are Our Must-Haves for Fall
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
I Love October, and These Knits and Jackets Are What My Fall Wardrobe Is Missing
Sweater weather has officially arrived here in New York City. Since I've lived in New York for almost four years now, you would think that I have a large collection of jackets and sweaters, but I actually don't. I usually get more excited about summer and spring fashion and have neglected my fall/winter wardrobe, but this fall, that is coming to an end. I have been shopping like crazy for this new season, looking for great sweaters and coats to wear all fall and winter. Since it's finally October, the fall spirit is very much alive and well, and I've fully embraced the coming of the new season. While I do love summer, fall will always have a special place in my heart. My birthday is in October so I'm a little bit biased, but I also love Halloween, I'm planning a few getaways, and my calendar is filling up with fun activities with friends and family.
I’m In The Mood For Something New, These Zara and H&M Items Are Next Level
Every time I’m itching to shop and add something new to my closet (which is more often than not) I go straight to Zara and H&M to do a little browsing. This time however I was blown away by how many great new arrivals they had. With fall being here I need to start stepping up my cooler weather style, so I have been looking for everything from new boots and hats to great sweaters and dresses. Zara and H&M did not disappoint, I mean there were so many great items I couldn't decide what was going to make it from my wishlist to my wardrobe. Now I know one of the common complaints about shopping at Zara or H&M is that there is just so much product to look through before you find the items that you actually love. But luckily for you, I’ve already gone through the site and picked out some of the best pieces both retailers have on the market right now.
Nordstrom Just Dropped a Ton of Fall Essentials From Topshop—Shop These 21 First
Listen up, Topshop fans. Nordstrom—the exclusive retailer of the British brand in the U.S.—has an announcement that's sure to rile you up. This week, a ton of new essential pieces for fall arrived both in stores and on Nordstrom.com just in time for the arrival of the season's chilly and dreary weather. And in true Topshop fashion, each and every one of them is showstopping enough to make you forget about summer and dive head first into autumn.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
9 New It Items Celebrities Have Been Wearing all Over the World
One of the reasons I study celebrities' outfits so carefully (besides because it's my job) is so that I can see if they're wearing any of the latest It items. And if it's a celebrity that's into fashion, oftentimes they are. And depending on the celebrity, if something isn't an It item just yet, they can set it over the edge and make it one.
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
Fall Haul! 35 Epic Nordstrom Finds That Shockingly Don't Top $150
Calling all lovers of fall—let's talk autumn wardrobes. In my mind, there's no question that this time of year is the best for getting dressed. It's just cold enough to experiment a bit more with your style but not so cold that getting dressed feels bland. Because of that, it also happens to be my favorite season to shop for. I was planning my fall wardrobe all through September, but I'm still putting the finishing touches on it. There's nothing stopping me from making a few more affordable buys to round things out, and right now, Nordstrom is speaking my language.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0