Manitou Springs, CO

Getting spooky in Manitou Springs

By Maggy Wolanske
 3 days ago

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The month of October brings Halloween and the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to the city of Manitou Springs.

“It was originally started at the request of the chamber to have something to do in October,” said Neale Minch, Board Member, Manitou Springs Heritage Center of the ghost tours put on in Manitou every year. “We used to just do this on Saturday night after Emma Crawford coffin races, but we were always sold out. So we began to expand.”

Leading up to the festival, the Manitou Springs Heritage Center partnered with TheatredArt to put on ghost tours throughout the city.

“We were approached by the Manitou Springs Heritage Center to kind of bring the theatrical process to this project,” said Jonathan Andujar, TheatredArt President. “And since then, it’s just taken on a life of its own. We went from history lovers to theater and history lovers, and we’re trying to merge the two worlds together.”

Throughout the ghost tours, the city’s 150 years of history comes to life through the tales of the living and the dead.

A scene in the downtown Manitou Springs ghost tour.

“The tours are founded on the basis of fact,” stated Minch. “We just add a bit of humor to them.”

The ghost tours also pay homage to Emma Crawford and share her spirit. Shelby Evanoika plays Emma Crawford and said Emma is such an iconic historical figure and it is so much fun to have her role.

“The costume and makeup definitely help for me. It all finally comes together after I get into the space, I get everything on,” said Evanoika. “I just try to kind of listen to my characters and figure out the story that they need to tell.”

The tours are taking place on weekends in October and meet at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

“So the proceeds we share with TheatredArt,” stated Minch. “So the actors are paid and the rest goes towards keeping the museum open and free.”

Each tour comes with a spirit guide who brings you to the thrilling scenes.

“It’s really nice to pay homage to those people that have come before us in this city and to really just kind of play with their stories and talk about what it means to kind of be remembered,” said Andujar.

Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res,” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning. The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River. […]
‘Cowgirl up’ for the 15th annual Cowgirls Against Cancer event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘Cowgirl up’ for the 15th annual Cowgirls Against Cancer at the Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 13! The event will feature an exclusive auction, basket pulls and boutique shopping from over 26 different vendors. Guests will get to enjoy live music and specialty cocktails. Attendees can purchase tickets here […]
Spookiest Howl-O-Ween events at the Great Wolf Lodge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to get spooky for Howl-O-Ween at the Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs! The famed seasonal celebration will feature a brand new Pumpkin Patch Pool Bash package where families get the opportunity to swim through a sea of floating pumpkins to find and decoarte their favorite gourd while enjoying seasonal treats […]
Great American RV Show underway in Colorado Springs

(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local Host, Nova, got the chance to visit the Great American RV Show, on Friday, Oct. 7. The Great American RV Show is currently being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who plan to attend the event can expect a vast array of RV options to tour, look inside and preview.
