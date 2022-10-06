ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto Cavalli Expands Retail Network

MILAN — “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for two years, but we are now reaping the results, they are evident, and people are talking about the Roberto Cavalli brand again.” In an interview to discuss Cavalli’s retail expansion, a pleased Ennio Fontana, general manager of the fashion brand, touted growing sales, an increased number of wholesale accounts and strong sellouts. More from WWDFront Row at Roberto Cavalli RTW Spring 2023Roberto Cavalli RTW Spring 2023Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023 The company is opening four new Roberto Cavalli boutiques in Europe and Asia and, in the U.S., a store at Wynn Las...
Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show

LVMH prize winner Thebe Magugu has unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of Friday night’s highlight shows at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets, with items translated to upscale versions or playfully juxtaposed on luxury textiles. He released a documentary Sept. 29 following his experience in the Dunuza market.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2023 The 15-minute film shows Mugugu rummaging through the discarded clothes dumped by the U.S....
