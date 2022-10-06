APD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. They say the vehicle and pedestrian crash happened near Central and San Pablo in northeast Albuquerque.

Story continues below:

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.