APD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. They say the vehicle and pedestrian crash happened near Central and San Pablo in northeast Albuquerque.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
- Ballon Fiesta: Baby bumblebee balloon found after reported stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo
- Entertainment: McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
- Space: NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2