Albuquerque, NM

APD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in NE Albuquerque

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. They say the vehicle and pedestrian crash happened near Central and San Pablo in northeast Albuquerque.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Joe Flores
2d ago

i don't think New Mexico law Makers are concerned about alcohol consumption!!!! they should be concerned about the tremendous drugs addiction in new Mexico ... they don't discuss it because they are more concerned about making money with the gate Way drug called marijuana!!! take care of the home less and take care of the The huge drug problem's in new Mexico... alcohol is a drop in the bucket compared to the huge drug addict problems in this neglected state... bring out the statistics on that!!! no they won't

