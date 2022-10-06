ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Universities can’t seek truth until they commit to free expression

A key foundation for civilization was noted by philosopher Thomas Aquinas over 700 years ago. He wrote, “The greatest of all pleasures consists in the contemplation of truth.” Civil societies function when that value is emphasized. Civilization disintegrates when truth exits the public sphere. America’s universities were once...
Harvard Crimson

Advising Adversity

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson

Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights

The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Harvard Crimson

What the Harvard Climate Report Doesn't Mention

Ella J. Deans ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Just last week, a University report called on Harvard to expand its climate change offerings by hiring new faculty and staff in the field and establishing a standing committee to direct the school’s efforts. This framing is apt, correctly recognizing Harvard’s unique place as an institution empowered with both teaching future leaders and setting national precedent for how other academic institutions should prepare their students for a rapidly warming world.
The Conversation U.S.

Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment

As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month – it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year – I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted that while corn and beans have framed much of what in the United States is considered “Hispanic” foods, Latin America has a much greater diversity of foods. Its cuisine, which began long before the Spanish or other colonizers came to the Americas, continues to flourish. While many...
POLITICS
Reason.com

America's Biggest Political Division Isn't Left vs. Right

The Other Divide: Polarization and Disengagement in American Politics, by Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan, Cambridge University Press, 250 pages, $28.99. With The Other DIVIDE, political scientists Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan have made a significant contribution to the polarization debate. Wait! What debate? Everyone knows that Americans are more polarized now than at any time since the Civil War. There is no debate. The science is settled.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Affirmative action bans make selective colleges less diverse – a national ban will do the same

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, 2022, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action. What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action? Currently, many selective colleges consider race when they make decisions about which students...
COLLEGES
Axios

How women are faring, 5 years after the Harvey Weinstein exposés

In the five years since the publication of two gut-wrenching exposés involving women who said they were abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein while trying to enter the industry, there's been a massive rise in social awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Despite this, there's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Persuaders by Anand Giridharadas review – why it pays to talk in a polarised world

The US journalist and TV pundit has written an engaging and provocative study of the dangers of political purity. It is a mark of the problem that The Persuaders seeks to describe that I had to force myself to sit down and read it. Anand Giridharadas, well known in the US as a journalist and TV political pundit, has written a thinky book on a subject many of us may feel we’ve heard too much about already – namely, the feedback loops, filter bubbles and interference of Russian bot farms that have led to extreme polarisation in the US and beyond. Giridharadas describes this state of affairs as “Americans’ growing culture of mutual dismissal”, leading to a mass “writing-off from a distance” and the inability of anyone to change their minds about anything. In overview, it looks like a book borne of Twitter discourse, and who needs that?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Crimson

Laverne Cox, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Among Seven Recipients of W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at Sold-Out Ceremony

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval L. Patrick '78 is presented with the W. E. B. Du Bois medal on Thursday. By Josie W. Chen. At a sold-out Sanders Theater, Harvard awarded seven individuals — including actress Laverne Cox and basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the University’s highest honor in African American Studies, on Thursday.
HARVARD, MA
The Independent

Voices: Annie Ernaux just won the Nobel Prize for Literature. You should read her abortion book

Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. If you haven’t heard of her until now, this is amazing news! You have so many masterful books to look forward to.Ernaux, a French writer born in Lillebonne, Normandy, has been published since the 1970s. Her work has been translated into English extensively. (For a French author writing in French, being translated into English is generally a sign that this author is a big f***ing deal, as I believe the academic parlance goes.) She grew up in a working-class family in Yvetot, where her parents owned a café and grocery shop....
BOOKS & LITERATURE

