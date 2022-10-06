Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Michigan Daily
Kuntry Gardens produce contaminated with human waste, how to get refunds
If you have produce from Kuntry Gardens, throw it out. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said in a Monday press release that the Homer, Mich. farm used raw, untreated human waste on fields to grow produce sold at several local grocers. Untreated human waste is known...
Michigan Daily
Once and for all: should we feed the squirrels?
From wading through the fountain by the bell tower the first week of freshman year to cautiously avoiding the “M” on the Diag, to be a Michigan student is to participate in a rich array of traditions. To some, these customs include feeding squirrels on a sunny day. So, the question stands, once and for all, should we feed the squirrels?
Michigan Daily
University announces results of 2021 DEI survey, plans for DEI 2.0
Students, faculty and staff at the University of Michigan reported feeling less positive about the general University climate but better about the diversity, equity and climate specifically than in 2016 according to the 2021 DEI climate survey conducted at the University this past fall. The findings of the survey were...
Michigan Daily
What’s next for Public Power in Ann Arbor?
The Ann Arbor City Council approved a feasibility study on renewable energy options for the city on Sept. 7, energizing the Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2) movement as they ramp up efforts to garner public support. The feasibility study will examine three pathways toward renewable energy: tax credits and other economic incentives, a full municipal energy utility and a partial municipal energy utility.
Michigan Daily
‘It’s way bigger than football’: Michigan rallies around Mike Hart
BLOOMINGTON — On Wednesday, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart spent much of his press conference speaking about family. He spoke lovingly about his running back room and his passion for coaching college-aged kids; in between, he repeatedly referenced his three children. Hart’s two families — his own and...
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: McCarthy and Michigan’s offense have potential, but not until they click
BLOOMINGTON — How do you weigh expectations with reality?. Through three Big Ten games, the No. 4 Michigan football team’s offense has not been firing on all cylinders. Sure, the Wolverines have won all three of those games, eventually finding some separation in the fourth quarter, just as they did in their 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday. But there has not yet been a game in which the Michigan offense has looked truly elite, not for a full four quarters at least.
Michigan Daily
Michigan overcomes Lindenwood physicality through skill game
It’s normal for hockey teams to start a game poorly once in a while, but some situations amplify the resulting worry. Giving up two straight goals at home, turning the puck over all over the ice and getting muscled off the puck — all to Lindenwood, a team playing its third ever Division I game — can certainly fall in that territory.
Michigan Daily
The Daily hockey beat predicts the 2022-23 season
Before the Michigan hockey team starts the regular season against Lindenwood on Friday, the hockey beat sat down to make some predictions. With a new coach, plenty of exciting freshmen and some key returners, there’s plenty of buzz around the program. Here’s how the writers think the season will pan out.
Michigan Daily
Second period onslaught powers Michigan to 7-4 victory
On Friday night, as the puck dropped in the No. 7 Michigan Hockey team’s first regular season game against Lindenwood (0-3 overall), a new era began for the Wolverines (1-0). And following a summer of turbulence and off-ice drama, Michigan’s on-ice play finally took the center stage once again as it defeated Lindenwood 7-4 in comeback fashion.
Michigan Daily
Fourth-line momentum leads Michigan to win over Lindenwood
The last time the No. 7 Michigan hockey team took the ice, it took more than a period for it to find its rhythm. Shocked by Lindenwood’s physicality, the Wolverines could not play to their strengths. They ended up in an early hole, one they desperately needed to recover from quickly.
Michigan Daily
Adam Fantilli’s two way skillset on display against Lindenwood
Adam Fantilli had the luxury of scoring his first goal against Lindenwood — twice. With three minutes to go in the first period, the freshman center lined up on the right side and smacked home a one-timer for his first career goal. Slicing towards the student section, Fantilli slammed into the boards for what he hoped was the first of many for the No. 7 Michigan hockey team.
