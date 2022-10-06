BLOOMINGTON — How do you weigh expectations with reality?. Through three Big Ten games, the No. 4 Michigan football team’s offense has not been firing on all cylinders. Sure, the Wolverines have won all three of those games, eventually finding some separation in the fourth quarter, just as they did in their 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday. But there has not yet been a game in which the Michigan offense has looked truly elite, not for a full four quarters at least.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO