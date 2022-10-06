Read full article on original website
Honestly, I Love It: The New Face Mist That Banished My Redness—Instantly
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market’s most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer’s remorse will be a thing of the past.
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
Maddie Ziegler on How She Creates an Entire Glam Makeup Look in Under 5 Minutes
Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
This $5 Find Is My Secret Weapon for Impossibly Long Lashes That Rival Falsies
I can't believe I've gone my entire writing career without talking about lash primers. (I know, shame on me as a beauty editor.) Usually, you'll find that folks fall into the "yay" or "nay" camp when it comes to lash primers, but I'll make it very clear where I stand. I'm full in the "yay" camp and will use this opportunity to talk about why I love them so much. The best part is, you don't even need to spend a fortune on a good one, either. There are so many great drugstore formulas out there that cost as little as $5.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
Norma Kamali's Designs Live in My Head Rent-Free—Her Beauty Picks Are Next
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
17 Things People Learned About How Super-Wealthy People Live After Marrying Rich
Apparently, being rich completely changes your airport experience.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
Jenna Ortega Wore a Completely Sheer Dress With the Highest Heels, Well, Ever
In a sea of hot pink surrounding Valentino's S/S 23 show during Paris Fashion Week this weekend, Gen Z darling Jenna Ortega stood out in a risqué black slip dress and the French brand's now-iconic 6.5-inch platforms. Normally, an attendee wearing black during fashion month would be considered a safe choice. But when your LBD is made entirely of sheer lace and worn only with matching briefs, safe isn't exactly the word to describe it. Chic, on the other hand, absolutely is.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
The At-Home Peel Celebs Love for Smooth, Glowing Skin Is Finally Back in Stock
Since Samantha Jones's infamous transformation into "beef carpaccio" in Sex and the City, chemical peels have been a part of the cultural zeitgeist. Now, they're quite a bit more advanced—a chemical peel these days doesn't make your face raw, and it leaves you with even, glowing skin. If there's...
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
Makeup Removers Always Inflame My Sensitive Skin, so I Asked Derms for 12 Recs
If you have sensitive, reactive skin, even removing your makeup can feel like a risk and a chore. I'm definitely speaking from experience when I say this. As someone who has sensitive, acne-prone skin, it hasn't always been easy finding makeup removers that work without irritation. After lots of trial and error, I've found a few solid balms and micellar water removers that truly work wonders. What works for my skin may not necessarily work for everyone's, though. That's why I called in the experts. I asked two derms for the best makeup removers for all types of sensitive skin. Board-certified dermatologists Azadeh Shirazi, MD, and Lauren Penzi, MD, share some insight below. Keep scrolling for what they had to say.
Designer Bag Prices Have Gone Up, But I Found These 34 Under $500
As you may already know, I’m very into bags. From tracking down the best options on secondhand sites to curating my own little collection to simply seeing them in my day-to-day work “research,” if there’s a cool purse out there, I know about it and have already thought about owning it. So in my continued effort to bring you all some grade-A content, today I thought I’d round up my favorite designer It bags of the moment but with a very exciting peg. From classics like Prada and Gucci to current it-girl brands like By Far or Luar, I’ve rounded up the 35 coolest, brand-new, under-$500 purses on the market right now, just for you. Since I likely lost you at under $500, I’ll end it here and let you continue on to shop.
I Have the Highest Standards for Shoes—These Mango Pairs Pass Every Test
I'm picky about a lot of things, but there's nothing I'm more particular about than shoes. You wouldn't know it from the 50 pairs of heels, boots, sneakers, and sandals that are currently stacked in my closet (and elsewhere), but I have a tendency to nitpick a seemingly perfect pair until I don't want it anymore—that is, unless the shoes actually are perfect. In that case, I'll be the first to say, "I'll take 'em."
Sweater Dress Season Is Here—25 Outfits to Replicate, ASAP
Do you feel that crisp breeze? Well, that marks the start of the official start of fall. For some, the onset of colder temperatures marks the beginning of holiday planning or travel. But for the fashion set, it marks the beginning of something else entirely: sweater dress season. And while you may be wondering why this clothing staple could be considered as exciting as taking a trip to see the foliage or the holiday season, I'm here to tell you that this piece is underrated.
Morgan Stewart McGraw Wore the Matching Set of Our Dreams During PFW
The cherry on top of a fantastic season of runways is always Paris Fashion Week. Home to some of the most storied brands in the world, the City of Light consistently delivers on high glamour, major street style, and jaw-dropping shows. And making her exciting return to the front row this season was Morgan Stewart McGraw. The tastemaker and Daily Pop alum arrived with a full schedule that included stops at Balmain, Lanvin, The Row, and Hermès. But perhaps most anticipated on her list was the Valentino show.
