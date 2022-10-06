ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian

The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
NAPLES, FL
AOL Corp

Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge

Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
MATLACHA, FL
Marco Island, FL
Marco Island, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation

SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter. The...
SANIBEL, FL
Robb Report

This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.  The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

LCEC Restoration Update

A week into restoration of power to SWFL after the most destructive hurricane in the area’s history, LCEC has restored power to 62 percent of its six-county customer base ready to receive power. Complete restoration is a monumental task, especially on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC and its members have been supported by the following mutual aid and many more throughout the restoration process.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Large wooden dock covering water main on Isles of Capri

Isles of Capri in Collier County was quite a ways away from the eye of Hurricane Ian, but that does not mean it was spared from the wrath of the large storm as it made its way across Southwest Florida. On the island, debris lines the streets as people clean...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

FEMA Expands Footprint in Florida Communities, Provides More Funding for Survivors

More than $90 million in federal disaster assistance has gone to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. Assistance helps them with temporary housing, essential home repairs and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses so they can jumpstart their recovery. How FEMA is Helping Floridians. FEMA will pay hotel...
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
Aviation International News

Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island

Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
NAPLES, FL

