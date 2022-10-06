Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian
The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
AOL Corp
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target
On Monday, statements from the cooperative estimated 95% customer restoration by Saturday, October 8. Sunday morning update show 91% of all customers are now restored in the service area.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat
As people and businesses work to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian, many Floridians are anxious to get back on the water.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Click10.com
Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation
SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter. The...
This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats
When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water. The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
coastalbreezenews.com
LCEC Restoration Update
A week into restoration of power to SWFL after the most destructive hurricane in the area’s history, LCEC has restored power to 62 percent of its six-county customer base ready to receive power. Complete restoration is a monumental task, especially on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC and its members have been supported by the following mutual aid and many more throughout the restoration process.
WINKNEWS.com
Large wooden dock covering water main on Isles of Capri
Isles of Capri in Collier County was quite a ways away from the eye of Hurricane Ian, but that does not mean it was spared from the wrath of the large storm as it made its way across Southwest Florida. On the island, debris lines the streets as people clean...
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
coastalbreezenews.com
FEMA Expands Footprint in Florida Communities, Provides More Funding for Survivors
More than $90 million in federal disaster assistance has gone to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. Assistance helps them with temporary housing, essential home repairs and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses so they can jumpstart their recovery. How FEMA is Helping Floridians. FEMA will pay hotel...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
Aviation International News
Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island
Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
