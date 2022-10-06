Read full article on original website
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
