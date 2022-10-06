Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
WLWT 5
Delhi Township librarians surprise longtime patron for her 100th birthday
CINCINNATI — A longtime Cincinnati library visitor got a special surprise for her 100th birthday this week. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County libraries posted on Facebook saying a frequent visitor of their Delhi Township branch turned 100 on Thursday. The staff at the branch wanted to honor her by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Sauerkraut Festival to Bring Over 11,000 Pounds of Sauerkraut to Warren County This Weekend
The festival boasts numerous ways to celebrate the German delicacy.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: East Walnut Hills
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the East Walnut Hills area so unique. This small but history-packed neighborhood, located just two miles northeast of downtown, was built around St. Francis de Sales Church. From breweries to boutiques, coffee shops to beautiful historic homes and updated condos, this area has it all.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. Fright Night Fest is returning to Washington Park this weekend. Enjoy free Halloween movie screenings Friday through Sunday. Here's the movie schedule:. Friday.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades later
Benito Mussolini 1940. Agfacolor photo by H. Roger-Viollet; Public Domain Image. The Capitoline Wolf Statue was a gift from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1929 to the city of Cincinnati. The statue represented a she-wolf nursing Romulus and Remus (the twin brothers who founded Rome).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours
From slightly spooky to totally terrifying, these tours will scare up a good time. The post Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Lebanon, OH
There are so many dining options nowadays that it is hard to know where to go for any meal. Whether you’re craving a delicious American breakfast, a hearty Italian dinner, or something light, this list contains the best restaurants in Lebanon for you to choose from. The restaurants were...
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
linknky.com
Taphouse and bottle shop The Post to open in Fort Thomas this Friday
Calling all beer lovers! Fort Thomas is getting a brand new beer-focused taphouse and bottle shop this weekend. The Post is hosting its grand opening Friday, Oct. 7. According to The Post’s Facebook, there is slated to be a ribbon cutting at noon in partnership with local city officials who will be involved in the ceremony.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
Comments / 0