Many residents of Fort Myers Shores lost everything to Hurricane Ian
Neighbors continue to assess heavy flood damage in Fort Myers Shores, many lost everything inside their homes
WSVN-TV
Tesla fire in Naples prompts hazard warning about electric vehicles in wake of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Electrical vehicles are turning out to be a fire hazard in Southwest Florida, and officials said Hurricane Ian is to blame. A Tesla caught fire in the aftermath of the storm. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday posted video of the blaze.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian
The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
ABC Action News
Residents on barrier islands face insurance challenges as wait continues for access to their homes
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As search and rescue efforts continue on Fort Myers Beach, residents are still not allowed back on the island. Many have said they have no idea if their homes are still standing and it's making it extremely difficult to file insurance claims. “All of...
blackchronicle.com
A multi-purpose arena in Southwest Florida is being used as a shelter for hurricane victims
ESTERO, Fla. – Hertz Arena in Estero is a 7,181 seat arena used for sports activities and leisure. Right now, greater than 500 individuals name it house. Denise Griffin misplaced all the things in Hurricane Ian. She mentioned she tried getting off Fort Myers Beach, however public transportation stopped.
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat
As people and businesses work to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian, many Floridians are anxious to get back on the water.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
After Ian: Updates for Sat/Sun, Oct. 8-9
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
WINKNEWS.com
5-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by dog pack in Collier County
On Thursday night, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a pack of dogs attacked her in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Smith Road, east of Golden Gate, around 7 p.m. in response to a 911 caller who said a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack. The caller warned that the dogs would likely attack deputies when they arrived.
coastalbreezenews.com
LCEC Restoration Update
A week into restoration of power to SWFL after the most destructive hurricane in the area’s history, LCEC has restored power to 62 percent of its six-county customer base ready to receive power. Complete restoration is a monumental task, especially on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC and its members have been supported by the following mutual aid and many more throughout the restoration process.
Marconews.com
Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it
For the last 17 years, Alma Nunez and her family called Harmony Shores in East Naples their home. On Sunday, they — and all the rest of the mobile home park residents — were told to get out. Immediately. To make things worse, the power to the community...
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
